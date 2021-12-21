The elegant, modern "Emperium City" gift to Panipat

Panipat (Haryana)/Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Emperium Group, the trusted real-estate builder of "Happy Homes" which believes in not only building finest homes but building deep trust too, has unveiled its latest project - Emperium City - a futuristic elegant city in Panipat with all modern amenities within the township.

Spread over 9.28 acres, Emperium City offers residential plots of 119 and 164 square yards.

Themed around elegant Mediterranean architecture with beautiful gardens, the modern green gated campus will house all amenities to enhance the comfort, convenience and lifestyle of residents within the gated community are amenities like, Shopping complex, office, 24x7 security, CCTV, wi-fi connectivity, solar lighting, 24x7 water supply, water-harvesting, eco-friendly sewage system, underground electric cables and much more are integral features of this project.

For fitness enthusiasts and sports lovers, especially youth, Emperium city offers open gym, jogging track, tennis, badminton, basketball and volleyball courts besides sufficient space for cricket and football too!



"The project is designed to enhance the lifestyle and happiness of residents, while aspiring to be the definitive landmark in the city of Panipat. Not only physical health will be taken care of, Emperium City offers a holistic mental health development with their Soul Park," said Ravi Saund, Founding Director of Emperium Group.

"People's aspirations and outlook have changed. Millennials and Gen X now want a living space which is on par with the best in the world. They want all modern amenities within a relaxed environment. They look forward to a township where they can unwind, have fun and be happy. Ample space for work from home culture is being kept in mind while designing this township. This is what Emperium City is going to offer and deliver. And going by our reputation and track record, we see closure of bookings very soon," added Hardeep Singh, Founding Director of Emperium Group.

Emperium Group has earlier delivered the widely admired "Happy Homes" much before project deadline and is confident that its latest offering will be lapped up by people of Panipat and Haryana in no time.

For more information on Emperium City, please visit: www.emperiumrealty.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

