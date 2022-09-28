The Fashion Connect and Manish Malhotra dazzle in Pink City

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): India's most loved premier single-day fashion event The Fashion Connect concluded Season 12 in the Pink city.

The fashion event is known for raising the bar high each season by a notch. Where the previous edition in Dubai saw many celebrated designers such as Michael Cinco this season was no less.

Season 12 had grand and opulent collection of Manish Malhotra who is a celebrated Indian designer, costume stylist, entrepreneur, revivalist, and couturier of international repute. He has styled and designed more than 800 movies.

The exclusive showcase in the pink city was a celebration of 17 years of the Manish Malhotra World. It was an evening where celebratory craft and artistry dominate, along with quality and value reign supreme.

The event had tittle sponsor First Stone Realty, Healthcare Partner JNU Hospital, Hospitality Partner Fairmont Jaipur and PR Partner Bee Enterprises by Ankita Sule.





We were escatic to have Manish Malhotra at Twelveth edition of The fashion connect in our pink city. It was a perfect amalgamation of fashion and grandeur and we are pleased with the kind of love and response we received, said Show Director Lokesh Sharma.

The Brand Ambassador, of the event, Rishee Miglani says, he was overwhelmed with the response and feels humbled. He also added we are grateful to Mannish Malhotra for accepting the invitation and showcasing his latest festive collection at The Fashion Connect.

He also appreciated the efforts made by the GM Fairmont Jaipur and his team.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

