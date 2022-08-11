The Fearless: The BMW M4 Competition Coupe '50 Jahre M Edition' launched

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive '50 Jahre M Edition' of the BMW M4 Competition Coupe in India today.

BMW India had announced that it will launch 10 exclusive '50 Jahre M Editions' to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline-gushing cars. Available as a completely built-up unit, only a limited number of this special BMW M4 Competition Coupe '50 Jahre M Edition' are being offered by BMW M GmBH.

For the last 50 years, BMW M has stood for those who enjoy high performance and supremacy of excellence. The BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers an uncompromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations. Superior engineering promises unparalleled driving dynamics, adrenaline-fueled body styling, head-turning road presence, while still holding the famous legacy of its motorsport lineage.



The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of -

BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition : INR 1,52,90,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local authorised BMW Dealer.



The BMW M4 Competition Coupe '50 Jahre M Edition'.

The exterior of the BMW M4 is headlined by the immense presence and exquisite sporting style with large, clean and tautly drawn surfaces. Sitting proudly above the BMW Kidney Grille is the iconic M Emblem. Visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem, it signals passion for racing and for the roots of the BMW M brand. The M emblem adorns the front and rear logo as well as the wheel hub caps. The visually striking exterior includes the M-specific version of the large, vertical BMW kidney grille with hallmark double bars in a horizontal design, the powerfully sculpted wheel arches with eye-catching M gills and the prominently extended side sills with attachment parts for the front and rear aprons. Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight are specified as standard. The M-specific exterior mirrors have aerodynamically optimized contouring and are painted in High-gloss Black. The car also sports aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.



The interior has clearly structured surfaces and an ergonomically impeccable cockpit design that ensures the driver's focus remains one hundred per cent on the intense driving experience. Reminiscing an era gone by are the design lettering elements in places such as the door sill panels bearing, a metal plaque on the centre console and seat headrest. Reminiscing an era gone by are the design lettering elements in places such as the door sill panels bearing, a metal plaque on the centre console and seat headrest. Functions such as M Seat belts, Multifunctional M steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors add a further sporty touch to the interior. Extremely lightweight high-tech Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) roof lowers the centre of gravity, reduces weight and enhances agility. Ambient Lighting creates an atmosphere for every mood while the automatic 3-zone A/C further enhances the in-cabin experience.



The car is equipped with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport Differential, M xDrive, M high-performance compound brakes and 19"/20" M forged wheels Double-spoke style 826 M double-spoke wheels in polished Orbit Grey and Gold Bronze. The car is available in striking paint finishes including Macao blue and Imola Red. Customers can further enhance the sporty character of the car with its exclusive accessories such as M Performance steering wheel in carbon fibre/alcantara options, tailpipe trim in carbon fibre etc.



The unrivalled 3.0-litre straight-six unit combines the hallmark high-revving character of BMW M GmbH engines with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 3.5 seconds.





The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission enables extraordinary short shift times and fast, precise responses to every nudge of the accelerator. The driver can access three clearly distinct setups in both automatic and manual mode - comfort-oriented, sports-focused, or track optimized. The Setup button on the centre console provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering and braking system, plus traction control. EFFICIENT, SPORT and SPORT PLUS settings can be engaged to modify the engine's characteristics, while selecting the COMFORT, SPORT or SPORT PLUS chassis mode provides access to the three settings for the electronically controlled dampers.



A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry - Telephony with wireless charging, Head-Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Active Protection including attentiveness assistant with Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear and Parking Assistant. Options include the Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Comfort Access System, Gesture control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on the latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display. Harman Kardon surrounds the sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears.



For utmost safety, the BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.



The BMW M4 Competition delivers maximum driving pleasure coupled with an outstanding performance and fuel consumption ratio thanks to BMW EfficientDynamics measures such as intelligent lightweight design, Brake Energy Regeneration, Auto Start-Stop function, electric power steering, differential and transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics.

Internet: www.bmw.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwindia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bmwindia

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/bmwindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwindia_official



#BMW #BMWIndia #SheerDrivingPleasure

To View the Specification Sheet, Click on the Link Below:

Specsheet M4 Competition 50 years of M

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

