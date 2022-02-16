The first edition of Murugappa Group's 'The Good Quiz' on Saturday, February 19th

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Murugappa Group, well known among quizzing enthusiasts for creating innovative quizzes is back again with a brand-new event - 'The Good Quiz'.

Hosted by renowned Quizmaster, Dr Navin Jayakumar, 'The Good Quiz' will be an exclusive online quiz that aims to test people's knowledge of all that is good - be it people, places, animals or things!

The event will be held virtually on Saturday, February 19th from 11 am onwards. 'The Good Quiz' is open to all ages and people from all locations. A preliminary round followed by a live final round will be conducted on the same day.

The winners of the preliminary and finals will be awarded with gift vouchers worth Rs. 45,000 by Murugappa Group. All participants will receive a digital participation certificate. The audiences from across geographies can join in to watch the excitement and also get an opportunity to participate and win audience prizes.

The Final round of 'The Good Quiz' will be webcast live on Murugappa Group's YouTube channel youtube.com/MurugappaGroup from 4 pm on 19th February.



Founded in 1900, the INR 417 Billion (41,713 Crores) Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates. The Group has 29 businesses including ten listed Companies traded in NSE & BSE. Headquartered in Chennai, the major Companies of the Group include Carborundum Universal Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd., Coromandel International Ltd., Coromandel Engineering Company Ltd., E.I.D. Parry (India) Ltd., Parry Agro Industries Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Tube Investments of India Ltd. and Wendt (India) Ltd.

The Group holds leadership position in several product lines including Abrasives, Technical Ceramics, Electro Minerals, Auto Components & Systems, Bicycles, Fertilisers, Sugar, Tea and Spirulina (Nutraceuticals). The Group has forged strong alliances with leading international companies such as Groupe Chimique Tunisien, Foskor, Mitsui Sumitomo, Morgan Advanced Materials, Yanmar & Co. and Compagnie Des Phosphat De Gafsa (CPG). The Group has a wide geographical presence all over India and spanning 6 continents.

Renowned brands like BSA, Hercules, Montra, Mach City, Ballmaster, Ajax, Parry's, Chola, Gromor, Shanthi Gears and Paramfos are from the Murugappa stable. The Group fosters an environment of professionalism and has a workforce of over 53,000 employees.

For more details, please www.murugappa.com.

