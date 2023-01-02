The First Exclusive 'In-person' Home Interiors Conclave in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Indian Home interior industry is growing at a healthy pace, and various stakeholders from manufacturing to marketing, designing to retailing are helping to make this growth sustainable. There is so much to be discussed, from market size to organized opportunity to organized market share, growth of Indian manufacturing to the size of imports, role of technology and design in making this category evolve and of course the all-important changes in consumer behaviour and emerging mega trends that will shape this industry.

There is an important need to discuss all these, and this exclusive platform, namely the first-ever physical edition of the Home & Home+ Conclave, will have engaging conversations around all these highly relevant topics.

This unique knowledge-sharing conclave is encouraged by Creaticity, arguably India's first and largest Home InteriorSolutions Destination with nearly 100 regional, national and global brands under one roof, providing start-to-end solutions including space planning and interior design and last-mile delivery and execution.

Industry Captains Live in Action

Home & Home+ Conclave 2023 aims to be the most credible and knowledge-rich home interiors conference in India and is an unmissable conclave for everyone from architects, interior designers, furniture & furnishing designers, tech innovators, home retail brands, manufacturers, logistic partners and everyone connected to this category.

The conference brings together some of the finest names and industry captains with nearly 1000 years of collective wisdom. The advisory panel for the conclave include renowned names like Ashish Shah - Founder & COO Pepperfry, Subodh Mehta - Senior VP Godrej Interio, Mohanraj J - CEO Duroflex, Rajat Wahi - Retail Practice Partner, Deloitte India, Govind Shrikande, former MD of Shoppers Stop, Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Wholetime, Hindware Home Innovation Ltd, which is a unique blend of established pioneers, new-age players, domain expert professionals, entrepreneurs and disruptors, with the objective of sharing real-world wisdom and experiences.

A Curated Collective of Wisdom

The conclave brings together several international and national leaders of organisations.

Alessandra Tracogna, Partner & Senior Researcher, CSIL-Milano and Kavitha Rao, Managing Director, Accenture India will present the keynotes on two highly relevant topics - Beyond & Collab. The words are self-explanatory and you can expect rich and deep knowledge sharing by these eminent keynote speakers at the conclave.

The conclave is structured innovatively with interesting segments that capture diverse perspectives which are high on context and content. Industry captains from Ikea to Pepperfry, Godrej Interio to Duroflex, Shiprocket to Design Cafe, the list is nearly 30 names long. For detailed list of speakers pls click here homeconclave.com/speaker.

A Fresh Way of Sharing



The daylong event is broadly structured as a diligent mix of interesting sessions and formats namely:

- Keynote - (2 sessions) The conclave will have two Keynote speakers, one in the morning session titled 'Beyond' and the other, post lunch, titled 'Collab', where you will be listening to industry experts sharing powerful insights and trends that will nurture future direction and collaboration. The forenoon keynote is being delivered by AlessandraTracogna, Senior Partner, CSILMilano, a renowned research firm that has been providing deep research insights for 40 years in nearly 100 countries and Collab being addressed by another renowned key note speaker Kavitha Rao, MD at Accenture.

- 'Then & Now' (6 sessions) This will be about success journeys of six stalwarts from the industry.

- 'Tomorrowland' (2 grand panel talks) A court where Industry captains will take positions on a range of industry-related topics. This segment will feature the advisory panel members as session speakers along with other industry stalwarts

- 'This & That' (2 sessions) where the four stakeholder groups - manufacturers, brands and retailers, designers and marketers will intersect to share practical world wisdom.

Honoring Lifetime Legends

There is a warm and heartfelt gratitude being expressed to three doyens of Indian Home interior industry, namely A.K. Goel - Former MD, Hettich India, Rajesh Mahajan - Owner, Maspar Industries and Anil Mathur - Former COO, Godrej Interio.

The entire fraternity will salute these industry veterans for their immense contribution and in making the industry what it is today

With a limited yet knowledgeable audience of 300 delegates from the industry, this Conclave is something different and unique, one you shouldn't miss. Visit: homeconclave.com/register to register today.

15 years of handling lacs of customers who are looking for furniture, furnishing or home decor, nearly 2 lac sq. ft. of dedicated space to showcase the offerings, continuous knowledge sharing through online and offline platforms, curating exhibitions and expositions, providing start-to-end home interior solutions, Creaticity aims to be a home interiors solution destination that India is proud of.

