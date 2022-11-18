The first Imagine Store in Thiruvananthapuram is surely your best bet this weekend

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): "God's own country" Kerala now features a new Apple destination in Trivandrum, the first Imagine store in the city.

With more than two decades of experience in premium retail and being the first Apple Premium Reseller (APR), Imagine has added yet one more feather to its cap by addressing the long awaited need of Apple lovers to have an Imagine store near them.

The brand's intent was not only to start its operations in Thiruvananthapuram, but also embrace the city, it's culture and be true to its spirit. With this holistic objective in mind, Imagine had gone vernacular, through its campaign slogan "Puthiyoru Lokam at Imagine" meaning a whole new world. And in it's true sense, it is a whole new world with all things Apple.

In addition to this, Imagine planned a "Mohiniyattam" performance as part of the three-day launch campaign, underlining its eagerness to vibe with Kerala's culture. Special goodies and a letter of gratitude was specially designed, keeping it traditionally aligned to customers of the city. Mall walk-ins at Lulu could also enjoy the life-sized "Imagine Bag" concept and experience the magnificence of the launch and also click snaps and capture memories of the launch event.

The city was painted with "Pothiyoru Lokam at Imagine" in an effort to drive maximum awareness and reach by using channels like print ads, radio, mall branding, RWA activations, on-ground events and digital. The launch offers allowed many more customers to purchase their favourite apple products, because now customers can enjoy up to 18 per cent on MacBook, 11 per cent on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, 9 per cent on iPhone 13, 12 per cent on iPad 10" (2022) and Watch SE (2022), and 25 per cent on AirPods Pro, the launch has something for everyone.



According to Neha Jindal, Head of marketing, Ample, "Coming to a new city is always special. For Imagine, it gives the brand an opportunity to meet new Apple lovers and for customers, it gives accessibility and ease of buying Apple products closer to their homes. The 360-degree integrated marketing campaign and spectacular launch offers were aimed at driving just that!"

Ample's retail revenue, the group that runs Imagine, touched Rs. 650 crores within the last financial year and is expected to generate revenue of Rs. 1,000 crores this year. As a brand, Imagine generated revenue of Rs. 500 crores last year and is on course to touch Rs. 750+ crores this year, as things stand today. Ample also plans to launch 7 to 10 new Imagine stores in the next 12 months.

"We are sure that the newly opened Imagine store will widen the choice for Apple enthusiasts in Trivandrum and establish the brand's image as a place for world-class consumer experience and expert Apple care," Said Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya, Head of Retail-Ample.

Imagine by Ample Technologies is one of India's leading technology sales providers with a powerful presence in the retail space. Ample has partnered with other global brands like Bose, Under Armour, and ASICS in the B2C space and also has a notable B2B presence.

For more information, please visit: www.imagineonline.store, www.ample.co.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

