The First Miss India Queens

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/Target Media): The grand finale of the All India Beauty Pageants First Miss India'21 and First Miss India Teen'21 was held at Novotel Dona Sylvia Resort, Goa on Saturday, 30 October.

Many celebrities and dignitaries graced the mega event. Jagdeesh Chandra and Bollywood celebrity Hina Khan crowned the winners during the ceremony. The First Miss India 2021 title was bagged by Pearl Agarwal with Lekh Utaiah as 1st runner up and Shreya Gupta as the 2nd runner up while Rayna Sikri was declared as the First Miss India Teen 2021 with Shubhi Dhaneta as 1st runner up and Mrunmayi Barve as the 2nd runner up.

The scintillating evening in the mesmerising land of picturesque beaches began by welcoming Jagdeesh Chandra, the man who made it possible for every young girl to dream big with confidence so that she may reach greater heights. Famous anchor Simran Ahuja set the mood swinging by introducing the finalists of the First Miss India'21 and First Miss India Teen'21.

"A show of such magnitude wouldn't have been possible without the support of show directors," said Simran, while introducing Gaurav Gaur and Ashok Singh.

Supermodel and influencer Hina Khan, celebrity Fashion Designer Ken Ferns, Actress, VJ and Supermodel Deepti Gujral, Supermodel and Miss Universe India 2015 first runner up Natasha Assadi and Editor, First India Anita Hada were present as the jury on the occasion.



Indian fashion and commercial photographer Dabboo Ratnani couldn't make it to the event as he tested positive for Covid-19. We thank him for his sense of responsibility and care. The models walked the runway and introduced themselves. Showstoppers Akansha Bhalla and Swati Jangid aced the ramp walk wearing Ashfaque Ahmed, showcasing the designer's ravishing collection.

Hina Khan on the occasion said, "Trophy is an added privilege, I am sure the girls will take so much confidence from here. I am glad to be a part of the event. Our country is full of talented people but we lack confidence and I'm so happy to see that this show provides a platform for these models to grow into bold and beautiful women."

THE CROWNED BEAUTIES

