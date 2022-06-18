The For All Workplaces Of Future

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/Mediawire): Great Place to Work® Institute's methodology, derived from over three decades of studying best workplaces across the globe, is recognised as rigorous and objective and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organizations. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

The 15th year of Great Place to Work® Institute's study of 'India's Best Companies to Work For' reinforces that the meaning of a great workplace has been rapidly evolving over time. A fast-changing competitive landscape and need for speed and agility indicate that doing healthy business is about improving results by creating workplace cultures where leaders empower all individuals to reach their full potential and where every employee feels a sense of belonging regardless of their demography. To create a holistic workplace FOR ALL, the leaders have ensured that they adapt to the changing needs of the business, and their employees. Traditional workplaces designed to control the employees are continuously being rejected by employers and employees alike. The Best Workplaces are paving the way for a new order- one that empowers everyone, and with that effort empowers our country.

Establishing Sustainability



Our research shows that the onset of COVID helped in establishing a very human-centric outlook in workplaces. Both the Trust Index(c) Grand Mean and the Overriding sentiment[i] moved by 5 points between 2020 and 2021[ii]. Refreshingly, the workplaces have managed to sustain the same level of employee engagement between 2021 and 2022.

Maximizing Human Potential: Establishing consistency

The Best Workplaces have been able to ensure that they are truly FOR ALL - by ensuring consistent positive experience across various demographics. They focus on ensuring baseline equity by recognizing the unique challenges and aspirations of each segment - age groups, tenure/stage, gender and others, and introduce programmes catering to the unique need as opposed to a "one size fits all" approach.

In our research, we have observed that the best workplaces experience significantly more consistency in employee experience across demographics as compared to others.

The Outcome: Innovation By ALL

Innovation is slated to be a game-changer for organizations in the post-pandemic era with learning ability being a key currency. Most industries have witnessed digitization and the need to upgrade the skillsets and build an agile mindset among their people.

Our research shows that when employees believe that they are part of an organization that believes in celebrating new and better ways of doing things - they are 4x times more likely to feel positively about growing in the organization and endorsing their organization to family and friends.

The Best Workplaces have focused on the following elements to nurture innovation:

1. Agility - ensuring the organizations and teams are adaptable to changes at a rapid pace.

2. Building a listening culture - focusing on creating multiple forums to seek suggestions and motivate, recognize and encourage those who do. Along with product/business-related innovation, this has helped in creating new and efficient way of doing things.

3. Flexibility - understanding that the shift to the new hybrid era, means that the workplace culture in the future needs to be led differently.

4. Empowerment - ensuring that people are treated an equal members regardless of their position and fostering a culture of opportunities to take decisions, make mistakes and learn from them.

Conclusion

Creating and maintaining a successful workplace is a matter of trust. How much trust are the leaders willing to put in the employees and more importantly, how much trust are the employees willing to put in their leaders to lead them effectively. The Best Workplaces this year have shown incredible efforts in building this trust by maximizing the potential of every employee through capacity building, flexibility of work, impartiality within the workplace, creating an encouraging space to create and innovate. They actively involve employees in decision-making, and value employees not just as a resource, but as humans capable of achieving extraordinary things.

When workplaces strive to be Great Places to Work For All, they enable individuals to achieve more and to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. They create a ripple effect that translates to an experience which transcends work and professional lives. Great Places to Work For All make for a better global society through greater shared prosperity, fairness, and opportunity.



