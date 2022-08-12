The future is here: Bajaj Capital witnesses top financial wealth and insurance leaders at their annual event "ThePowerof100%"

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Capital India's most trusted Financial brand, witnessed industry leaders from HDFC AMC, Tata AIA, White Oak AMC, Kotak AMC and many more speak at their Annual Mega Meet, "ThePowerof100%".

A group of 700+ strong achievers of Bajaj Capital from every nook and corner of India attended their 5 days mega Annual All India Meet: an employee interaction and upgradation program at Gurugram. This year, the theme of the program was the POWER of 100% - Effort, Achievement and Growth. The leadership spoke about its vision and mission for the year and thanked its teams for their fantastic support to their clients for over 5 decades.

The company believes that in order to serve the clients well, the business team must have the tremendous product knowledge and market understanding for which they must train together. The event also had Industry leaders acknowledging the tremendous efforts by wealth managers of Bajaj Capital. The event was a roaring success with a gathering of over 700 wealth advisors from all over India and was graced by the famous Bollywood Actress Shazahn Padamsee as Special Guest and Motivational Speaker and Corporate Guru Vivek Bindra.

Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd., said, ''Our employees are the difference maker for our client's wealth. In a rapidly advancing and changing technological world, people are drowning in data and yearning for wisdom. Clients today want a person with whom they can shed their inhibitions with, and make an authentic connection, one that would be far deeper than that which can be achieved by a mere click. It's our core belief that by genuinely fostering and valuing our employees we are further building trustworthy relationships with our clients, in other words, revving up the engine to the Power of 100%.''

Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Ltd. said, "The world has changed but fundamentals remain the same. Trust and loyalty requires the factor of time and it has to be earned. With the annual meet, we appreciated employees who have gone an extra mile to deliver the best-in-class services to clients. We also had the Industry leaders share their vision of their organization with the 700+ strong sales leaders and trained our team for the coming year."



Navneet Munot, CEO of HDFC MF spoke on building Mutual Fund Business. He said, "Bajaj Capital has been a pioneer in helping Indians build wealth. It's amazing to see the strong team of Bajaj Capital all geared up to help customers invest well. The deterrent in doing the right investment is the lack of education and awareness around the subject of investments. That is why Relationship Managers need to build a trusted relationship with the customers and should do their utmost to understand their customers and their financial requirements thereby echoing the theme of the year, The Power of 100%."

Aashish P Sommaiyaa ED and CEO of White Oak AMC shared his visionary acumen on market growth strategies with the Bajaj Capital team. "The observation he shared was that every Indian today needs two things. 1. SIP 2. Insurance and the future is "Assisted Digital" that builds trust. He shared that Bajaj Capital is playing on its strength, 'assisted digital, Phygital approach to cater to the needs of the digital-savvy customer and that makes us future ready".



During the event, Bajaj Capital launched their most advanced Investment Portfolio analysis report- EDGE that lets any customer upload their portfolio and get a detailed view of their investments across MF, NPS, Bond, FD etc. They also launched their upgraded OnlineMF.BajajCapital.com platform that is integrated with BSE Star.

Through its annual event, Bajaj Capital intends to communicate to its employees the immense belief it places in them and that it sees them as true heroes and the face of the brand. The company believes that a well-informed and appreciated employee is an indispensable cog in driving the financial machinery of India.

