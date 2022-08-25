The Good Creator Co. bags Gold for Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year at Agency Con 2022 by Social Samosa

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Good Creator Co., India's largest creator ecosystem comprising of India's leading influencer management, marketing and analytics platforms won Gold for the 'Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year' award at the recently concluded Agency Con 2022 organized by Social Samosa.

Within 6 months of its inception, The Good Creator Co. successfully accomplished major milestone moments of onboarding 1.5Mn+ creators, partnering and launching campaigns for 1200+ brands and reaching 2bn+ viewers and potential customers. Offering real-time, custom dashboards, ROI- driven tracking and brand safety and hassle-free processes for brands, the Good Creator Co. creates meaningful campaigns that are on message with measurable ROI.

The third edition of the Indian Agency Awards and Summit, Agency Con 2022 by Social Samosa awarded the individuals and agencies that created some of the best work in the industry. The agency segment had 20 categories which saw 61 winners. These winners were shortlisted from 150+ entries by our esteemed jury panel. Out of the 61, 32 gold metals were given and 29 silver.



Sachin Bhatia, CEO, Good Creator Co. shared his excitement on the win, "It is an honour to have been recognized as the Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year by Social Samosa. It is a big boost for The Good Creator Co. and the wonderful work we have done so far. Influencer marketing is the way to go and we hope to continue to set examples in this field."

With the mission and vision of offering content creators and influencers monetization opportunities through the best brand campaigns, while providing solutions and services to India's leading consumer brands to create meaningful campaigns, the Good Creator Co. is structured strategically pooling the tools and resources of 5 unique platforms, namely MissMalini led by Malini Agarwal with 15 Million+ active users; Winkl's efficient technology and database of 1million+ influencers, Vidooly with highly effective analytics tracking up to 500 million+ social media users globally, Plixxo with the largest influencer network and Bulbul, the social commerce platform.

It provides brands access to detailed content and creator data analytics, and a brand-to-creator collaboration platform along with innovative content creation solutions for OTT and movie production opportunities and more. The Good Creator Co. is the only organization that has shot with 95 per cent of the biggest talents across all social media platforms.

