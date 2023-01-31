The Goragandhi Group appoints Wisebiz Realty as Strategic Partner for their flagship commercial project - "SIGNET"

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/QIMN): Mumbai Western Suburbs have seen a steady demand of Commercial projects, especially at Borivali West. The Goragandhi Group has been active in Mumbai Real Estate and now the third Generation have entered the business.

"At The Goragandhi Group, our passion is to create landmarks that meet global standards, epitomise the values of our family and are built on a legacy of trust spanning four decades," says Jayesh Goragandhi, CMD - The Goragandhi Group

Jash Goragandhi, Director adds "All our developments deliver the highest level of design and craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and unparalleled service, putting Goragandhi developments in the leagues of Mumbai's finest. We have the best of the design architects, structural consultants and leading agencies involved in creating a landmark for our city."

The Goragandhi Group proudly unveils 'SIGNET'- A corporate edifice that stands tall with a contemporary facade at the epicentre of Mumbai Western Suburbs - Borivali West. Needless to say the address keeps you smoothly connected to every place the matters to your business as well as across the length and breath of Mumbai City. "There would be an anchor retail brand on the lower floors and leading consulting doctors on designated floors. We have prominent Stock Brokers and Speciality Chemical manufacturers taking keen interest to set up their offices at SIGNET." adds Jayesh Goragandhi.

Wisebiz Realty, Mumbai's leading Real Estate Market Research, Strategic Planning and Sales Closure Management Company having slew of Projects in Mumbai MMR have been appointed as a Strategic partner for "SIGNET". Commenting on the above development, Chintan Vasani - Founder Partner, Wisebiz said, "The real estate market has seen an uptick given the current positivity of buyer sentiments. Also, consumers leveraged the opportunity to buy real estate especially in Mumbai Western Suburbs due to the low-interest rates and lucrative payment plans provided by the developers along with other exciting offers. The sales momentum will see a sharp rise as this will be the last opportunity for real estate buyers before a potential price hike."



A Thoughtfully designed and Vastu-compliant exclusive Boutique Commercial Project at Shimpoli, Borivali West having three boutique variants of 435 Sq.Ft Rera CA, 525 Sq.Ft Rera CA and 756 Sq.Ft Rear CA. The project features state of the art Glass Facade with Internal Floor to Ceiling Height height of 3.65m i.e 12 feet. Two High Speed Elevators and a Smart Car Parking Solution adds up the amenity list of SIGNET.

RERA Registered project

MahaRERA No. - P51800047941

For further details get in touch on +91 9117 909 909 (Multiple Lines)

This story has been provided by QI Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/QIMN)

