The grand side of thrill: The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched in India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], January 21(ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine in the country. Locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai exclusively for the Indian market, the car is available in both petrol and diesel variants at all BMW India dealerships from today onwards.

The long-wheelbase 'Gran Limousine' is a new addition to the BMW 3 Series family. It is the long-wheelbase version of the highly successful BMW 3 Series. It has been launched in India considering the clientele's preference for long sedans. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine takes on the position of the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment and sets a new benchmark in the class. It offers sportiness, comfort and innovations exclusively for the Indian market.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The 3 Series is the soul of the BMW brand and has won over millions of customers around the world. The ultimate sports sedan has now set the ultimate standard in luxury in a new form - the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. With its elongated design, enhanced space, luxurious comfort and dynamic performance, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has a unique and captivating character. It delivers sheer driving pleasure and indulges in superlative luxury, making it a perfect choice for individuals as well as the family. The Gran Limousine has been tailored with an innovative proposition that will attract young, progressive Indians who want a perfect combination of sporty performance and higher practicality for family usage in this segment."

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine blends the joy of driving and the outstanding comfort of an extremely spacious sedan. The grandeur rises many notches higher, thanks to a modern design with a larger, elongated body and bigger rear doors. Due to the extended wheelbase, there is more room to unwind, more legroom for rear passengers and a pleasant seating experience even on long journeys. The powerful engine ensures thrilling performance and acceleration. The long list of indulgence features such as Panorama Glass Sunroof, Comfort Seats in front, bespoke 'Vernasca' leather upholstery, luxurious rear seat, Parking Assist with Reverse Assist, Ambient Lighting, BMW Live Cockpit Professional and Wireless Charging adds to its appeal.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in two attractive design schemes - Luxury Line and the exclusive M Sport 'First Edition' which is limited to launch phase only. Luxury Line indulges movement in style and endows elegance. M Sport 'First Edition' bestows a masculine character with distinguished M elements evoking the racing spirit. The additional features of M Sport 'First Edition' are BMW Head Up Display, BMW Gesture Control, Comfort Access and Surround-view cameras with 360@ view including top, panorama and 3D view.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in one diesel variant (BMW 320Ld Luxury Line) and two petrol variants (BMW 330Li Luxury Line and BMW 330Li M Sport 'First Edition') which are locally produced. The ex-showroom prices are -

BMW 330Li Luxury Line : Rs 51,50,000

BMW 320Ld Luxury Line : Rs 52,50,000

BMW 330Li M Sport 'First Edition' : Rs 53,90,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price/options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in four exciting metallic paintworks - Mineral White, Melbourne Red, Carbon Black and Cashmere Silver. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Leather Vernasca Cognac | Black and Oyster | Black.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360@ offers exclusive packages with great value and peace of mind. Customers enjoy hassle-free ownership with low monthly payments starting Rs 59,999, assured buy-back up to four years and flexible term-end options. Exclusive interest rates will also be applicable for a limited period.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. Service Inclusive packages for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine start from RS 39,530 for petrol variants and Rs 56,522 for diesel variants. Additionally, the packages can be extended during the run time by just paying a differential amount. Repair Inclusive extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. For 3 years, unlimited mileage on the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, it costs Rs 32,804 for both petrol and diesel variants. The regular service cost for petrol cars starts at less than Re 1 per km and diesel cars starts at less than RS 1.5 per km.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The exterior body design of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine blends the new, extremely precise design language and sporting aura of the BMW 3 Series with distinctive proportions. The unique character in long-wheelbase guise stems from an extra 110 millimetres of wheelbase and the associated increase in seating comfort and legroom in the rear compartment. Encompassing an exterior length of 4,819 millimetres and a 2,961-millimetre wheelbase, the exterior dimensions of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine outstrip those of any other car in its class.



Creating a striking front look is the large BMW kidney grille with single surround for the two elements and LED headlights with extended features. BMW's hallmark sporting prowess is embodied here by short overhangs, a long bonnet and a set-back passenger compartment. The model's stretched silhouette underscores its inherent elegance and hints at the enviable spaciousness of the interior. A sporty look is created by the slim three-dimensional L- shaped LED taillights along with two large freeform tailpipes.

The interior is designed to accentuate grand cabin spaciousness. The rear doors are 110 millimetres longer than those of the BMW 3 Series sedan, allowing for an extra 43 millimetres of legroom in the rear compartment, which sets a new benchmark in the class. The comfort-oriented character is highlighted through improved padding and pampering Vernasca leather upholstery of the rear seats, newly designed headrest and the central armrest between the rear seats. The large 480 litres luggage compartment meets the needs of long-distance travel. The automatic tail-gate operation increases access convenience by enabling the boot lid to be opened/closed at the press of a button. The M Sport 'First Edition' has Comfort Access which goes a step further and allows completely handsfree operation of the boot lid.

Welcome Light Carpet, projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style. Added to which, the car comes with illuminated door sill plates. The driver and front passenger settle into electrically adjustable Comfort Seats with Sensatec door trim. The driver-focused cockpit includes a sports leather steering wheel in Luxury Line and M leather steering wheel in M Sport 'First Edition' with multifunction buttons along with the instrument cluster/control display grouping. The modern design of the centre console with galvanic embellisher adds to the cabin's premiumness. Filling up the cabin with a sense of spaciousness is the large Panorama sunroof. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood. In another model-specific feature, the ambient lighting also includes an illuminated contour strip on the back of the front seats. The three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters optimizes air quality. The optimised acoustic properties reduce noise levels and make the journey peaceful.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol and diesel engines meld maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offer spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the BMW 330Li produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550 - 4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 320Ld produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.6 seconds.

The eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Using Launch Control, ambitious drivers can achieve maximum acceleration with optimized traction from a standstill. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in the automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. The occupants can operate a number of functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions (available in M Sport 'First Edition'). The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto ensure seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions. The car has a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers.

The BMW Head-Up Display in M Sport 'First Edition' projects driving-related information onto the windscreen and directly into the driver's field of view. It employs full-colour graphics and provides a wealth of information to the driver without having to divert their eyes from the road. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. The M Sport 'First Edition' features surround view cameras with 360° view including top view, panorama view and 3D view.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

