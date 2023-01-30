The growth of Ruloans between FY 2021-22 to FY 2022-23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): Ruloans Distribution Services one of India's leading corporate DSA businesses is thrilled to announce an exceptional growth in loan disbursements between the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23. The company has seen a significant increase in its top-line disbursal, with loan disbursements rising from a little above Rs 10,000 crores in the first three quarters of FY 2021-22 to close to Rs 18,000 crores in the first 3 quarters of FY 2022-23, representing an impressive growth of 80 per cent in loan disbursal while setting a benchmark amongst the competition.

This growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Ruloans team, as well as the trust and loyalty of their customers. Ruloans is currently spread in over 2000 locations in major states like Maharashtra, Gujrat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, J&K as well as Pan India and is committed to increasing its presence year after year to be able to penetrate more customers in rural and urban India while servicing their borrowing goals.

As we move towards the end of the financial year 2022-23, Ruloans is setting its sights even higher. Aiming for a target of disbursing a total of INR 30,000 crores in loans by the end of the current financial year. The founder of Ruloans, Kaushik Mehta, says, "We are looking forward to achieving an ambitious target of INR 30,000 crores in loan disbursements by the end of the financial year 2022-23. We believe that this goal is achievable through our commitment to providing exceptional service, expanding our penetration, and leveraging the power of digital marketing."



Digital marketing has played a critical role in the success of Ruloans. By utilizing a variety of online platforms and tools, we have been able to reach a wider audience and penetrate newer regions to provide them with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their finances. Our use of social media, email marketing, performance marketing, and search engine optimization has helped us build a strong online presence, attract new customers, and deliver an efficient process for our team & employees.

In addition, Ruloans has recently launched an app (RUCONNECT) both on Google as well as Apple Play store which will enable the entire ecosystem both channel partners and customers, with this, they have also implemented various digital tools such as online applications and e-KYC processes which have made the loan application and disbursal process more convenient and efficient for customers. This has not only reduced the time and effort required to process a loan but also made it more accessible to customers, especially in tier 2 & 3 areas.

Ruloans Distribution Pvt ltd, is India's leading financial products distribution company that helps manage your financial needs across Home Loans, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Business Loans, Auto Loans, Education Loans, Working Capital Loans, Gold loans, Balance Transfers, Credit Cards, Insurance and more. Ruloans is today present across 2000+ locations with over 20000+ employees, consultants, and referral partners. Ruloans association with~200+ financial institutions including Banks, NBFCs, and Fin-tech institutions which gives a wide choice for customers. Its vision is to be recognized for value creation, and transparency and is the most significant distribution player in the financial industry with an apt technology footprint. Website: https://www.ruloans.com/ Contact: 1800 266 7576 (Toll-Free)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

