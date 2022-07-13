The HealthieU wallet now features the cashless OPD cover for corporate employees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Healthcare just got simpler with HealthieU's Cashless OPD feature. HealthieU is the single largest digital platform for all health and wellness needs. The brand envisions the future going completely cashless when it comes to availing healthcare facilities. A facility that allows the end-user to easily access a pre-loaded digital wallet by scanning QR codes at the different points of medical purchases.



HealthieU is a part of the same promoter group as HealthIndia Insurance TPA Services Pvt Ltd, which is associated with more than 2,500+ Corporates, Brokers and Insurance Companies. The launch of Cashless OPD is timely & relevant, given the inundated demand of corporates to provide a holistic healthcare plan that covers it all for their employees. Highlighting the need for a service like this, the promoter of HealthIndia TPA & HealthieU, Mitul Vora, says, "HealthieU has always emphasised providing a seamless digital solution for all health and wellness needs. Covid-19 obviously accentuated the requirements of this delivery and how we deal with the day-to-day essentials through a different mode of delivery. Cashless OPD, apart from the obvious convenience of a digital wallet, accentuates the access to the healthcare delivery system not covered by traditional health insurance through upfront financing."



Post the pandemic, most of corporates have started realigning an all-inclusive wellness initiative that best suits the need of the hour. Describing the benefits of cashless OPD, the Director of HealthieU, Dr Mrunalini, says, "COVID-19 made everyone aware that medical expenses can be unforeseen and unpredictable. HealthieU's pre-loaded wallet gives reassurance of forthwith payments. Post-pandemic, corporates and employees are more focused on health and wellbeing and want to take active steps to ensure the same. With this cashless benefit, corporations can invest in employee healthcare solutions as a part of their wellness initiative."





Corporates can avail healthcare services by using the HealthieU wallet, pre-loaded with a designated wallet balance specific to the corporates. HealthieU's extensive network allows the HealthieU wallet to be used in tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities PAN India in any of the hospitals, clinics, pharmacies or diagnostic centres.



In India, OPD accounts for approximately 60 per cent of the overall Healthcare costs. HealthieU wants to mobilise this potential by launching the Cashless OPD feature. This coupled with the comprehensive digital health care and wellness platforms can bring employee wellbeing to the fore. At the same time, with facilities like these, companies are able to provide higher quality healthcare to their employees in a much more convenient way. Undoubtedly, futuristic solutions like cashless OPD need to be at the core of all modern employee health facilities.

