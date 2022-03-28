The Helping Hands Foundation Presents Baby Shark Tank India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a vision to support kids who are being treated at The Tata Memorial Hospital, The Helping Hands Foundation, helmed by Madhavi Goenka organised their fundraiser by bringing popular fashion talent and lifestyle labels under a single hood at the Turf Club, Mumbai.

Kids undergoing treatment for paediatric cancer at the Tata Memorial Hospital, along with Madhavi Goenka, Founder Trustee of the Helping Hands Foundation and champions for the cause such as actress Athiya Shetty, Director of The Geltec Group of Companies Preetika Tannan, Fashion Designer and Politician Shaina NC, Shalini Jatia Officer in Charge Impacct Foundation at Tata Memorial and, educationalist and principal of Hillspring School Mrs Nalini Pinto lit the ceremonial lamp at the fundraiser.

Bollywood actress, Athiya Shetty says, "I think the work done by The Helping Hands Foundation for children suffering from cancer at Tata Memorial Hospital is so thoughtful. Their survival and accommodation projects have helped change many lives and I am happy to be a part of it."

Fashion Designer and Politician, Shaina NC says, "Helping Hands fundraiser is the gentle art of teaching the joy of giving. I am so honoured to be a part of an effort that brings cheer to others."

7 kids presented their version of The Baby Shark Tank at Helping Hands much to the delight of chief guest Anupam Mittal Founder & CEO of People Group, also a judge of an Indian reality show Shark Tank India, who was there to lend an encouraging hand to Radhika (Miracle project), Alisha and Veer (Cakeify), Aryana and Bianca (The Knitfit Co.), Shania (Art and Poems by Shania), Vritika Sampat (Bake & Bite by Vritika Sampat), Aleina (PupCakes by Aleina), Nia (soap for strays).

Anupam Mittal, Founder & CEO People Group says, "I believe an entrepreneurial mindset can solve most problems in the world, but given the current state of turmoil, perhaps what we need most is 'entrepreneurship with empathy'. I am thrilled to join Helping Hands and the little sharks towards this mission."

These young minds are the new generation philanthropists with a blend of entrepreneurship and empathy creating a dynamic synergy with the Helping Hands.

Madhavi Goenka, Managing and Founding Trustee of Helping Hands Foundation, says, "A heartfelt thank you to everyone who has shown us their support, our efforts towards the new paediatric OPD at the Tata Memorial Hospital are ongoing and we look forward to your support now and in the future. This event also emphasised on save the girl Child as every life matters. Every hand can help!"

The funds raised from this exhibition cum fundraiser went towards the Accommodation Project, Emergency Treatment and the Survivor project, which helps and support children at the Tata Memorial Hospital during treatment. The Helping Hands Foundation had undertaken the responsibility of the renovation of the entire paediatric OPD at Tata Memorial Hospital and the new paediatric oncology ward. This fundraiser helps in raising funds to provide free accommodation to below the poverty line families whose kids are undergoing treatment for cancer.



Present at the fundraiser cum exhibition were supporters such as Anupam Mittal, Anaita Shroff Adajania, Poorna Patel, Tanaz Bhatia, Tanaz Doshi, Varsha Taurani, Rashna Talati , Ami Ambani, Purvi Parekh and many others.

The aim of the event is to lend a helping hand towards the cancer treatment of the children. There was a wide range of fashion, lifestyle and home decor stalls by labels, such as Monde Lifestyle, Golecha Jewels, The Little Gift Co., Anaqa Jewels, Sajeda Lehry, Stackables by Nisha Jhangiani, Tissa Fontaneda Spain, Urbansway Footwear, Joypur Jewels, Vandals, mirage Jewels, Tulua, The Lil Toe Kidswear, Aftertaste Foundation, Maeka Water Curators, White Light Food etc.

The Helping Hands Fundraiser targeted raising funds for The Accommodation Project, The ACT Clinic for Survivors and The Education Project at The Tata Memorial Hospital-Paediatrics, Mumbai for the kids undergoing cancer treatment. Also, the aim is to find new donors for upcoming projects and sponsorship to provide children with subsidized treatment for cancer who cannot afford it and are forced to go neglected on the streets.

The Helping Hands Foundation works with Tata Memorial Hospital which is a central government hospital. The Helping Hands Foundation works primarily with Tata Memorial Hospital Pediatrics and since our involvement, the number of donors has taken a significant jump. All the Accommodation, Survivor Project, Bereavement and Emergency treatment funds are disbursed by Impact Foundation at Tata Memorial Hospital. We also work in education and rehabilitation of the girl child.

The Accommodation project works directly with the hospital. This is strictly for children who are undergoing free/subsidized treatment for cancer and are forced to stay on the footpath. We at Helping Hands raise the funds (5000 per family per month for stay at a Dharamshala) and The Survivor Project for kids who beat Cancer. Emergency funds are used to bridge funding gaps and for those kids who relapse patients and are not eligible for free treatment. The Bereavement projects help fund the last rites for kids who succumb to the disease.

