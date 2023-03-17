THE HELPMATE - Meet the young entrepreneur who's tackling domestic help issues

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/SRV): In an effort to address the challenges faced by domestic help, a young entrepreneur has launched a startup that is quickly gaining traction. Sarthak Mittal, the founder of The Help Mate, has developed a platform to connect employers with maids, making it easier for people to find reliable domestic help.

Essentially, The Helpmate is a subscription-based service that gives access to a database of maids who are available for hire. Users can search for maids by location, experience, and skills, and book their services directly through the platform. In addition, Help Mate provides a rating system that allows employers to evaluate the quality of the maids and provide feedback on their performance.

Sarthak started The Help Mate in order to address the issues faced by domestic helpers in India. "There is a high need for domestic help, but finding a reliable maid can be a challenge. The purpose of our platform is to make it easier for people to locate trustworthy and skilled maids", says Sarthak.



The Help Mate has already made a significant impact on the lives of many domestic helpers in India. The Helpmate has generated Rs 1 crore of employment in 2022-23 by upskilling unskilled women and empowering them with the necessary skills to become reliable domestic helpers.



Furthermore, The Help Mate has recently raised an undisclosed amount of funding from the Bharat Founders Fund and renowned angel investors like Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy; Varun Aggarwal, and Kashyap Deorah. This funding will enable The Help Mate to expand its reach and provide better services to its growing user base.

In addition to helping people find maids, The Help Mate also supports the welfare of domestic helpers. Mittal and his team have launched a campaign to provide sanitary pads to maids, many of whom are unable to afford them. They have partnered with several NGOs to distribute pads and raise awareness about menstrual hygiene.



"We want to support the welfare of maids and make a positive impact on their lives," says Mittal. "We believe that everyone deserves access to basic hygiene products, and we are committed to promoting this cause."

With its innovative platform, commitment to social causes, and support from investors, Mittal's startup is poised to make a significant impact on the domestic help industry in India.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

