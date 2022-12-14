The hottest cryptocurrencies to invest in right now are Ripple and Quant and Big Eyes Coin

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/ATK): As a cryptocurrency platform, having a huge community is indeed a bonus as it contributes to longevity and growth.

Ripple (XRP) and Quant (QNT) have built strong communities over time and have introduced commendable features to the ever-growing crypto industry.

The sky is big enough for all to fly in the crypto space as new crypto projects keep emerging day by day.

Amidst the emergence of new cryptocurrencies, one that stands out is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Coming with a different approach to the crypto sector, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) hopes to make a positive difference in the Earth's Oceans.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is Looking Beyond Temporary Gains

Despite being new to the Crypto space, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is already the talk of the town as it takes on an entirely different approach compared to other cryptocurrencies. Fueled by Its passion for protecting the oceans and aquatic life, and coupled with all the big ambitions it has for its community, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is on its way to astounding success with its charming cat mascot, Big Eyes.

Individuals who are novices in cryptocurrencies might find them too complex, and Big Eyes Coin hopes to fix this by serving as the user-friendly platform of the BIG tokens. The Big Eye's platform makes it easy for its users to trade and perform other activities.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) have not been left out of the Big Eyes ecosystem as the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem will include an NFT collection, plus there are ambitions to build one of the best NFT collections in the cryptocurrency space that will rank among the top 10 NFT collections. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could achieve great success with this novel strategy of uniting people, giving back to its community, and offering a humorous meme coin.



Ripple (XRP) Leads in Speed

Traditional banking systems have always had a downside in terms of speed and accessibility. To compete with traditional banking systems and organizations, the Ripple network was established in 2012, and it uses the Ripple (XRP) cryptocurrency.



Building a network that can process an unimaginably large number of transactions at extremely fast speeds is one of the key objectives of Ripple. The fact that Ripple does not use a blockchain makes it distinctive as all transactions go through validation servers, which constantly compare fresh data and process it through a common ledger.

Instead of evaluating every piece of data that came before, the Ripple HashTree consensus mechanism examines just one value that is obtained by condensing the data on the ledger. This technology allows transactions to be completed using Ripple in less than 5 seconds which is incredibly fast and will be a welcomed advantage to individuals and companies with large numbers of transactions to carry out.

Quant (QNT) is on a Mission to Integrate Various Blockchains

The native coin of the Quant blockchain is called QNT. The Quant blockchain was developed to provide an effective network of interconnected blockchains where various blockchains may cooperate. By creating the first-ever blockchain operating system, the Quant blockchain has addressed the primary issue of interoperability of networked devices.

The Overledger Network, a distributed ledger operating system, is Quant's response to the challenge of integrating numerous blockchains into a single network, allowing developers to create and maintain Decentralized Applications (dApps) across many blockchains. Applications capable of being created and maintained across numerous blockchains are called Multi-Chain Applications (MApps). QNT tokens are required by app developers to purchase a license to carry out activities on the platform.

