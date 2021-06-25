The Indian ethnic store, G3+ gives customers an in-store experience during COVID through 'G3+ Video Shopping'

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): A fashion abode of exclusivity and glamour, G3+ has always been one step ahead in the fashion realm. The trend bearers of the industry introduced Video Shopping in the year 2013, way before the concept was sought after.

Streaming right from their flagship store in Gujarat, G3+ offers the enticing Virtual experience from 7 am to 12 am for the first 4 days of the week and 7 am to 1 am for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The fashion house connects with its local and global customers through platforms such as FaceTime, Google Duo, Skype, and WhatsApp to give them an exclusive online experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

The elaborate fashion store houses some of the most exquisite ethnic and western wear for men, women, and kids. In addition to the palatial store that is spread across a wide area of 40,000 sq. ft., the fashion maestro expanded its horizon with the debut of its website in 2010 and later through the G3+ Video Shopping. These aspects today contribute significantly towards the safety and security of the customers considering the spread of COVID-19.

Based in Surat, Gujarat, G3+ initiated its journey in 1983 and since then has evolved with the latest trends and technology. Offering the best of ethnic and western wear, the brand today has become a synonym of excellence and is popularly known to offer an exceptional online saree shopping experience. The maxim to offer quality and premium fashion leads G3+ to unleash the trendiest collections throughout the year, giving customers the opportunity to always be in trend.



"At G3+, we aim to offer fashion with convenience to our customers. Being one of the experienced players in the industry, we provide the right mix of fashion and technology, that allows the customers to get access to the trendiest clothes from the comfort of their homes. Expert guidance and premium quality are something we guarantee to offer that has built the trust amongst our customer base and has made G3+ Video Shopping a success," highlighted Jigar Patel, Owner of G3+ Fashion.

With the best professionals and years of experience, the brand assures the customers to deliver quality outfits as per their requirements. After booking an appointment, the customers get to interact one on one with the trained sales experts that guide them through the products, fits, and other details. G3+ also offers the 'must-have' feature of tailored customization. The brand breathes life into the idea of the 'ideal dress' and brings it to reality through professional tailors and in-house experts that note every requirement of the customers.

Putting an end to the apprehensions people hold related to online shopping, G3+ with its Video Shopping opens digital doors for the customers to view and shop a comprehensive 'in-vogue collection without worrying about the quality and delivery.

Offering the virtual experience for over 9 years, G3+ has mastered this service and offers a seamless online shopping environment. The customers can book an appointment via their website and get access to the elaborate collections that the brand possesses. With an exclusive collection, expert advice, and extensive work timing, the customers get to live the fashion that G3+ offers through their screens.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

