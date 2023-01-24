The Institute of Sports Science & Technology announces admissions for its bachelor's and master's courses in sports sciences for the year 2023

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/SRV): Institute of Sports Science & Technology, Pune, or ISST as it is widely known, has announced the launch of its flagship B.Sc and M.Sc. in Sports Sciences program for the year 2023. With these degree courses, ISST looks to cater to the globally rising demand for sports scientists and performance consultants within the sports and fitness industry.

The course aims to impart students with an understanding of the functioning of the human body and its various systems. It extensively covers the domains of sports nutrition, strength & conditioning, and rehabilitation programs, which are a must for a sports scientist to improve the performance of athletes. These courses aim to teach all these elements with the use of the latest science-backed technologies and assessment tools.

On the launch of admissions for the Sports Sciences Bachelor's and Master's program, Dr Vipul Lunawat, Director, ISST, said: "The importance of sports and exercise science in today's world is enormous since it develops a better understanding of the responses of the human body to exercise, training, different environments, and many other stimuli. When it comes to athletes, the difference between a silver and a gold medal can even be a tenth, a hundredth, or even a thousandth of a second. "Research conducted by sports scientists can improve the performances of athletes to create new records and win tournaments and trophies."

Commenting on the launch of these UGC-certified B Sc. and M Sc. in Sports Sciences programs, Tanvi Lunawat, Director of Operations at ISST, said, "Sport and exercise science is incredibly varied and encompasses many disciplines like exercise physiology, biomechanics, sport and exercise psychology, strength and conditioning, nutrition, athletic training, and injury prevention." There is a rising demand for Sports Sciences professionals across Sports Associations, Leagues, Teams and individual athlete level. This course is ideal for those who wish to pursue a career in the sports industry.



Founded in 2008, ISST has been firmly on track with its vision to become the supreme centre for sports, fitness, and performing arts education, development, technology, and research that will inculcate a sporting culture and a sense of well-being in society. It is India's first dedicated sports and fitness education institute, which provides professional courses in sports management and allied sports and fitness education and is determined to develop athletes, managers, and other sports support staff. This has kept the ISST team focused on its mission of reaching out to those interested in a career in sports and fitness and providing them with professional guidance through its various courses and services.

The continued push for the "Fit India Movement" by the Government of India encourages people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives and further demands a thorough understanding of exercise and sports sciences to participate in and excel in such engagements. The demand for sports scientists and performance consultants is rising globally with the ever-increasing focus within the sporting world on achieving high performance standards.

As India strides towards becoming a sporting nation, ISST endeavours to be at the forefront of the industry in providing highly competent, well-trained, and experienced sports administrators and professionals. With its modern course structure, technologically advanced campus, seasoned industry experts as faculty, and both classroom and distance education courses, it will continue to provide an ideal launchpad to those who wish to pursue a career in the field of sports.

