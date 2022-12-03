The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) successfully concludes IET Future Tech Congress 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Engaging discussions on growth and empowerment in the technology sector marked the concluding day of the IET Future Tech Congress 2022, a 2-day national technology conference organised by The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET). The event focused on the opportunities and challenges that customer demands in the future will reveal, and how technology will play a pivotal role in navigating the same. The conference successfully concluded with 40+ sessions, 70+ speakers, 25+ supporting partners and 500+ attendees.

The event featured spotlights on Manufacturing, Fintech, Mobility, Technology Standards, Sustainability and Healthcare, and charted out future roadmaps for the adoption of 5 key technologies-AI, Blockchain, Digital Twin, 5G and Quantum Computing.

The concluding day of the event was graced by the presence of Suresh Prabhu, Former Railways Minister and a renowned Parliamentarian as Chief Guest. "I hope the present generation focuses on not creating challenges for the future. That in itself is the best contribution that we can make for the future. With engineers of the calibre that we have seen on this platform, I am sure that we can contribute greatly to this goal. I have never seen this degree of meaningful community engagement among those with the ability to deal with these problems before," he said, sharing his thoughts and experiences at the event.

The conference, which involved insightful deliberations on the impact of future technologies like AI, Blockchain, Digital Twin, Quantum Computing and 5G, drew participation from exponents of IT and Technology, such as Pankaj Vyas-CEO and MD, Siemens Technology Pvt. Ltd., Sir Julian Young-Past-President of the IET, Dilip Sawhney-Regional Director, Rockwell Automation, Kiran Aatre-Dy Director, Applied Materials and Utpal Mangla, General Manager, Industry EDGE Cloud; IBM Cloud Platform, IBM.

"To make emerging technologies meaningful, you need purpose. And what can be a better and bigger purpose than saving our planet?", said Pankaj Vyas, CEO & MD, Siemens Technology and Services Pvt. Ltd. at the IET Future Tech Congress 2022.

"The IET Future Tech Congress 2022 saw the gathering of the technology leaders from the region. More than 11 government functionaries, policy makers and ministers participated in the dialogue. I would like to express my gratitude to the Chief Guest, Suresh Prabhu, our presenting partner Siemens, and all the dignitaries and speakers for their valuable insights. Undoubtedly the Future Tech Congress has become the region's most important confluence of tech stakeholders," said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, IET India.

The event saw the participation of renowned policy makers and government dignitaries, such as Smt. Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan Secretariat, V. Ponnuraj-Secretary to Government, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-Governance), Government of Karnataka, Center for E Governance, Ravi Shankar Prasad-Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Former Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Law and Justice; Ministry of Communications; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and E V Ramana Reddy-Add Chief Sec, Dept of Electronics, IT, BT and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka.



Speaking on the success of the event, Dr Rishi Bhatnagar, Chair-IET Future Tech Panel said, "The advent of future technologies is here and embracing them is unavoidable. For instance, the automotive industry will be 80% software and only 20% hardware, not too long into the future. We are increasingly moving towards hyper-personalisation and hyper-localisation, and businesses are in dire need of a technology roadmap to navigate challenges that the future will bring. The IET Future Tech Congress 2022 truly brought together policy makers, academia, industry experts, business leaders and start-ups on a single platform to discuss this theme. It was wonderful to see the excitement over the two days, with discussions spanning across the entire lifecycle of future technologies - from innovation to implementation to advancement."

Siemens, a leading technology firm focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare, was the presenting partner for the event. The event also featured other prominent organisations as partners, such as Applied Materials (Material Engineering Partner), India-EU ICT Standardisation Collaboration (Standardisation Partner), Hexagon (Digital Reality Partner), Aeris (Associate Partner), Kairon (Conversational AI Partner), Spykke (Charging Partner), Ultra Human (Health & Fitness Partner), India Blockchain Forum, India Smart Grid Forum, Kassia, NASSCOM: Centre of Excellence-IoT & AI, IB Hubs, Indian American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Broadband India Forum (BIF), AREA and ETSI.

The Technology sector is one of the biggest growth enablers for the Indian economy. It accounted for 7.25% of Indian GDP in 2022 and is expected to contribute 10% by 2025. The IET Future Tech Congress is an effort by the IET to highlight the innovations taking place in the space and chart out a roadmap for the future of technology advancement in India.

Through the event, the IET hopes to educate and inform prominent stakeholders about future trends and best practices that can be adopted to manoeuvre the ever-changing landscape of the industry. The next edition of the IET Future Tech Congress will be held on 21st September 2023, and further details will be updated on the official IET website and social media handles.

The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary-reflecting the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is working to help engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing its members, engineers and technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers.

The India chapter of IET started operations in India in 2006, from Bangalore. Today, the organisation has over 13,000 members and the largest membership base for the IET outside of the U.K. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, its aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally. Its strategy is to bring a telling difference to the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with Industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance. The organisation plants to do this through partnership with Industry, academia and the Government, focusing on the application of practical skills within both learning and career lifecycles, and driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

For more information, please visit: india.theiet.org.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

