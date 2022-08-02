The Language Network launches its PAN India expansion campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/SRV): The Language Network, India's #1 language school is expanding its horizons and is all set to take the world by storm with its expansion campaign. The institute has recently launched a new and effective Learning Management System to improve aspects like proper planning, implementing, and assessing students' learning process. The Language Network has increased its hiring activities and has also set up a second workspace.

Ever since its inception, The Language Network has sought to dominate the e-learning language market. To further extend its reach, TLN has initiated several developmental activities. After completing a year in the EdTech industry, the co-founders of The Language Network, Pinnac Yeddy and Siddhi Chokhani, came to a realisation that there is a high demand for foreign language classes, which is not met by the traditional approach toward language learning. And naturally, they decided to grab this opportunity.

The pandemic witnessed the rise and fall of several EdTech businesses. According to reports, over 60 per cent of the businesses that started during, or a few months prior to the lockdown, have shut down completely due to the pandemic. The Language Network survived this holocaust and stood the test of time. They successfully broadened their horizons and commenced an extensive hiring campaign.

Although there was a mass layoff in the EdTech industry, The Language Network has ramped up its hiring to fuel growth. After the lockdown was revoked, The Language Network's expansion activities were skyrocketing. They have invested significantly in their new infrastructure. TLN reached a new milestone after setting up its second workspace in the heart of Mumbai.



Today, TLN is providing employment opportunities to over 150 individuals from all around the world. Apart from this, The Language Network has successfully onboarded over 1000s of students to learn a foreign language. Even after achieving their goal, set for the current financial year, they are pushing forward to attain new heights and provide top-notch education to the world.

Pinnac Yeddy, Co-founder of The Language Network, said, "One thing that our current competitors fail to provide is good, dependable consumer support. I didn't want such errors to tarnish and spoil our students' learning experience."



To avoid the ill experiences that EdTech companies face while dealing with aspects like consumer satisfaction, The Language Network created an extended customer gratification process. This process has been carefully curated after extensive market research and process building R&D.

"The most important thing, when it comes to language learning, is providing quality education. We make sure that we provide the best books in the industry to our students. For this, we have created our own personal content after careful consideration and evaluation", Pinnac Yeddy added.

The Language Network worked closely with Expert Language Tutors and Educational Psychologists to create proper study plans, which will benefit students in the most effective way.

Siddhi Chokhani, Co-founder of The Language Network, said, "Education and Skill building is the need of the hour. The N.E.P. 2020 has disrupted our traditional education system. This will soon lead to a great wave of holistic knowledge. And people spend millions of dollars on luxury. But people seldom spend on skill-building and education. We want to change this thinking and revolutionise the world of language learning. Language learning hasn't been recognized by the world as a worthy investment but this will soon change!"

The Language Network is an Indian EdTech company. It is a language school which provides several fascinating languages to its students. The Language Network takes language learning beyond the traditional classrooms. Its mission is to provide language learning courses for all statuses in society. It is a place where one can immerse themselves in the world of languages. The Language Network is a dynamic institution which believes in promoting languages and celebrating cultures.

To know more, visit - https://thelanguagenetwork.co/

