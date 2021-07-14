The launch of next-generation 3 & 4 BHK Flats at Infinity World, Punawale by the Tulip Group

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI/PNN): The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has pervaded vulnerability on the real estate sector, because of the seriousness of cases and the imposition of lockdowns.

However, it has not left developers unsettled, as they are more prepared after the first wave.

A real estate that has decided to go alive during the second wave of the pandemic is Tulip Properties under Tulip Group. The Pune-based real estate development organization means to make the entire process of providing high-quality and affordable housing simpler and faster.

One of the most rapidly growing real estate companies in Pune is Tulip Group with its sister concern companies Tulip Properties, Tulip Developers & Snehmangal Tulip Developers. If we lay our eyes on the credentials of Tulip Properties under Tulip Group, we would come to know that Tulip Properties is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Construction Company, and the design and construction quality of their projects are extraordinary.

The founders of Tulip Group are Sanjay Varma & Anand Sathe. Tulip Group has given rise to several prestigious projects, which have made a special place in the hearts of the people. The success of these projects takes a lot of hard work, planning, and success, and the team behind it has made everything possible.

There are several successful projects of the Tulip Group, namely the Infinity Tower, Infinity Planet, Tulip Purple, and Tulip Exotica, and are pioneers of PCMC, Punawale, Ravet &Tathawade for constructing quality homes. One of the unique features of the Tulip Projects is its design. Three features are kept in mind - luxurious, intricate, and useful while designing the flats. Thus great designs are ensured in the flats.

Pune's one of the best Architects, Ar. Usha Rangarajan is one of the eminent members who play her hand in all the designs to make it perfect. Luxury and exceptional interiors are included in every project. The customer reviews of these flats are also exceptionally well. While looking at the designs the professionals make sure along with the interiors, the exteriors are also designed perfectly and usefully.

"The planning of each flat has taken a lot of time research thus the design is made in such a way that it's useful and impactful. Each apartment in Tulip Properties is planned in a way that there is no room for wasted corners. So, when there is zero wastage, there is optimum utilization of the entire area. All these minute things add up to make a project a well-designed and successful one", says, Sanjay Varma, the founder of Tulip Group.



A new promising project by the Tulip Group is in progress and is known as the 'Infinity World'. This is going to be a Luxurious Tower in Near Ravet Hanging Bridge, Punawale where 2, 3 and 4 BHK next-gen homes would be available. The towers can be represented as 2 BHK: Carpet 760- 779 sq feet, 3 BHK: Carpet: 973 - 1137 sq feet, 4 BHK: Carpet: 2013 sq feet onwards. Features are generally the most promising factors that attract a client towards the services, and here in our Infinity Projects, numerous features have adhered. Keeping in mind, the safety and the current scenario the structure of the buildings are RCC framed Earthquake resisting structures.

Nowadays safety and security are the most important and required features one can possess thus, these flats have a Video Door phone- Hik-vision makes or Equivalent. It also has an Intercom facility and 24-hour security through CCTV camera- Hik-vision makes or Equivalent. If you think that's all about these flats, you are mistaken, they have more amenities added to the list like a parking facility and provides for an adequate parking lot for all units.

This project also has a mini plex with a cafeteria facility. Other facilities like Amphitheater, Baby Pool, Clubhouse which can cater to happy family time and entertainment are also present here. Staying fit is one of the major concerns of the younger generations today thus, to provide them easy access for fitness the infinity projects include Gymnasium, Space for Yoga, Kid's Play Area, Meditation area, Mother's den, Multipurpose Court, Party Lawn, Palm Court. Adding to the scenic beauty, we can find Tree Cluster, Swimming Pool, and Society Office with Mini plex. Other necessary amenities like the Provision for MNGL Gas Pipeline in every flat; Garbage Chute is present for each floor.

The project highlights include a well-structured entrance lobby and internal roads with street lights which make the surroundings look very clean, classy, and best for co-existing. To optimize the use of rainwater, a Rainwater harvesting system is also present in the project, Infinity World. There is a Security cabin which would ensure safe access to people. Other facilities like Solar water heater as per PCMC norms, Fire Fighting System on Each Floor/Each Flat.

The windows and doors are beautifully built Italiano composite marble door frames with waterproof laminated flush doors. Powder-coated aluminum sliding windows with mosquito nets are present so that mosquitoes can be kept away and diseases can be prevented. Luxurious designs are present as we can spot Aluminum adjustable louvers for the bathroom. An added special effect can be found as we would be able to see Italiano composite marble window sill. The terrace present there is one of a kind as an Aluminum sliding door for terraces gives an immense elite feel.

"All these amenities make the Infinity World an extremely classy and well-designed project. It is not only luxurious but, it also keeps in mind, the cleanliness security needs, and other factors that are necessary to survive in a healthy ecosystem", says Anand Sathe founder of Tulip Group.

About Tulip Group:

Tulip Group has been decorating the PCMC &Pune skyline for over a decade with promoters having an experience of over 25yrs in the industry. They have been crowned as one of the fastest-growing real estate development companies in PCMC & Pune. They hold notable experience in the construction & development industry. To date, they have successfully laid down the foundation of many projects in PCMC and Pune. The mission and vision talk about their aim of providing high-quality and affordable housing. In the end, Tulip Group wants to do is offer the finest quality homes to everyone!

