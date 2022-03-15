The leading careers-led University of East London (UEL) opens first India office in Pune.

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/ATK): UEL has been pioneering futures since 1898: from the 2nd Industrial Revolution through to where we are now, the 4th.

The University of East London has often been recognised as a careers-led university, and we are driven by a sole commitment of ensuring that our students become the first choice for employers.

The University of East London (UEL) is a public university located in the London Borough of Newham, London, England, whose roots can be traced to 1898 and attained University status in 1992 is setting up its First India office in Pune.

The University has three campus in East London, with one being based in Royal Docklands and the other two in Stratford. London is indeed moving east and Canary Wharf which is the global financial hub is 10 minutes away from our campus. East London has seen rapid change over the last two decades and that is expected to continue.

"We are a careers-led university, dedicated to supporting our students to develop the skills, emotional intelligence and creativity needed to thrive in a constantly changing world." Stated by Daniel Cuffe, Director of Recruitment, University of East London

Over the 2018-19 academic year the University of East London has been developing and starting to implement a new 10-year strategy, Vision 2028, to transform our curriculum, pedagogy, research impact and partnerships to make a positive difference to student, graduate and community success.

"Our ambitious but achievable goal is to become the leading careers-focused, enterprising university in the UK, one which both prepares our students for the jobs of the future and provides the innovation to drive that future sustainably and inclusively." Stated by Daniel Cuffe, Director of Recruitment, University of East London

At a press meet at the Einstein and Newton Hall, Hyatt Regency, Pune, Daniel Cuffe, Director of Recruitment, University of East London and AmolVarpe, Managing Director - Higher Education, University Partnerships, Global Education Centre London, England, UK and Ashleigh Weres, Global Sales Head - Malvern International has announced University of East London's strategic vision to propel Industry 4.0 Employment in India. "The first South Asia office of this UK public University is in Pune named Global Student Centre," he stated.

The University seeks students from Pune as it sees potential in the youth of Pune and would like to extend its Global Student Centre' offices to welcome them to benefit from their educational system.

"Having seen a growth in engagement across the region over recent years, The University wishes to expand areas of collaboration and celebrate the success achieved thus far, and share the University's Vision 2028 strategy with global communities in education and industry readiness in the fourth industrial revolution," he elaborated.

The purpose is as follows.

* Strengthening partnership and collaboration that will allow education, pedagogy, research and engagement to equip Indian students with the skills for their future careers and investment. We envision a world full of opportunities driven by advanced learning, knowledge and innovation.

* Co-develop industry connections for India to qualify as professional graduates through the power of Mental Wealth;

* Hear about the key areas of the university and latest updates in transformation in relation to new processes and new courses for 2022 and access courses with Malvern International - The pathway partner of University of East London;

* Partake in the catered sessions curated specifically to support India partners in business and share best practice of UK Higher Education.

Incidentally, UEL is ranked in the world's top young 200 universities, besides being ranked 1st in the UK for the impact of Psychology research, 2nd in London for Architecture, and 3rd for Civil Engineering. UEL is also ranked 1st in the UK for international support and visa advice, and is the only university in London to offer on-campus accommodation.

With the global market shrinking, this UEL Pune expansion is a welcome move.

Present at the University of East London Leading Careers meet besides Daniel Cuffe- Director of Recruitment at the University of East London were Amol Varpe, Managing Director - Global Student Centre, Ashleigh Veres - Global Head of Sales and Marketing at Malvern International Pathway partner of UEL, PavelBawa - Senior Regional Manager - South Asia, Pallavi Sharma, Recruitment Advisor - South Asia, Prateek Gupta, Recruitment Advisor - South Asians and Maulik Arya, Senior Recruitment Advisor - South Asia, Rohit Sharma of Quindara Events among others.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)