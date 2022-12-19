The Leading Fintech Firm NEXGO -- Will Attend IBEX India 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): NEXGO is thrilled to be a part of IBEX India 2023!

For this conference, we prepared a product row.

This lovely setup will provide your company with a complete payment ecosystem. The QR code payment cloud speakers, KD58 and KD58C, are unquestionably popular due to their ease of use, convenience, and flexibility.

NEXGO cloud speakers are always compatible with QR code payment. Furthermore, NEXGO's new product KD58-DQR will be showcased at IBEX India 2023.

The 10th edition of IBEX India, India's most comprehensive Conference, is set to take place from January 19 to 21, 2023, at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The conference, "BFSI Tech Trends for Collaborative Banking," organized alongside a large format exhibition provides a platform for all stakeholders in the BFSI (Banking, financial services, and insurance) sector to come together, explore, understand and deliberate on the challenges and opportunities in adapting innovative & future focused BFSI technologies.



NEXGO will also introduce several new payment solutions and hardware products, including the N82 and UN20. The N82 is intended to provide a slim, portable, and fashionable smart POS terminal with high configurations, allowing your customers to have a more enjoyable payment experience. UN20 is an innovative unattended payment terminal that can assist your customers in providing a great self-service experience. It's easy to integrate into other vending machines and external devices, and it opens a world of possibilities.





FinTech firms are rapidly turning to the cloud to provide effective solutions to businesses and consumers. According to a survey, 87 per cent of businesses intend to accelerate their cloud migration by 2025. As a result, NEXGO CLOUD is what we must meet the market's requirements. In this case, NEXGO CLOUD will allow FinTech companies to accelerate their business growth.



NEXGO will focus on trending topics in IBEX India 2023, such as financial services, future banking, digitization, fintech ecosystem, technology, innovative digital payment solutions, and so on, as a globally influential fintech enterprise with rapid development for over 20 years. Make plans to attend this fully immersive event that will be of great interest to anyone working in the BFSI Tech and Fintech sectors. NEXGO will be at booth A105a, ready to show you the promising future of cashless payment.

