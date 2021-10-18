The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts announces the opening of the Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru, Hotel convention Centre, and Private Residences

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts announced the opening of their second hotel in the Garden City, The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru.

Nestled amidst the pristine environs of Bhartiya City, one of India's largest integrated smart cities, spread across 125 acres, the hotel exudes modern luxury and sophistication.

Strategically located on Thanisandra Road, just at a 30-minute drive from the International Airport, the hotel also provides easy access to the MG Road and Outer Ring Road connecting the IT corridors of Bengaluru and some of the city's most iconic locations.

A part of the immaculately designed Bhartiya City, a next-gen tech park, home to leading global technology clients, theatre, entertainment, Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Nikoo Homes as well as The Leela luxury private residences are only steps away from the hotel. With sprawling open spaces surrounding a Central Park, landscaped gardens, promenades and cycling paths, the city is a perfect getaway to live, work, play and dream, away from the hustle and bustle of a burgeoning city.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, "We are pleased to open doors to yet another splendid Leela property in the vibrant and welcoming city of Bengaluru. The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru seamlessly blends contemporary chic with the timeless Leela aesthetic to create one of the most gracefully designed properties in the city. We are delighted to partner with Bhartiya on this visionary project and create a unique experience for the modern traveller in North Bengaluru."

"Bhartiya City is a unique place that celebrates local history and environment and has become a landmark in Bengaluru today. We are pleased to welcome The Leela to Bhartiya City to join us in our vision of providing space and legendary luxury to our customers. We hope that this launch will be a step in redefining the future of hospitality," added Snehdeep Aggarwal, Founder-Chairman, Bhartiya.

281 lavishly appointed guestrooms and suites offer breath-taking views of the verdant Bhartiya City, luxuriant comfort, and intuitive amenities. Four Food and Beverage venues cater to different moods, occasions, and tastebuds. Falak, the authentic Indian dining restaurant and lounge offers an open-air quaint ambience with a gorgeous view of the city lights.



The Lotus Oriental located next to the pool brings home flavours from across Asia with the quiet calmness of the orient. The all-day dining restaurant - Quattro is an ideal choice to satiate your cravings for casual dining at any time of the day with an alfresco area to experience the beautiful Bengaluru weather.

Last but not the least, is the signature, The Library Bar known for some of the most premium beverages along with the coveted labels of Whiskey. Leisure facilities including a pool, a spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.

With one of the largest convention centres in Bengaluru, sprawling over 60,000 square feet, including a Grand Ballroom, a Royal Ballroom, The Terrace, The Board Room, and other meeting rooms, the hotel offers extensive choice and flexibility for bespoke events as well as iconic celebrations.

From intimate gatherings to extravagant galas to business meetings of any scale and size, to elaborate weddings, personalized services and state-of-the-art technology offer both comfort and convenience.

The Leela Private Residences overlooking lush green Central Park are magnificently attached to the hotel. Defined by a sophisticated sense of style and luxurious finishes, these residences are serviced by the legendary Leela hospitality. The residents will have access to all hotel facilities and services.

For more information, please visit www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

