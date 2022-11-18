The Lexicon Group launches 'The Lexicon Academy for Personal & Fitness Training

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/PNN): The Lexicon Group is synonymous with success, trust, and excellence.

Having successfully established its presence in several fields of expertise, The Lexicon Group is proud to announce the launch of another venture- The Lexicon Academy for Personal & Fitness Training.

Early last year, this powerhouse group acquired MultiFit Gym, India's largest functional fitness and strength training brand, and is now launching, its Academy for Personal & Fitness Training. If being a certified trainer is something you have been considering, then look no further. With a team of experts and robust learning programs that they offer, you will have an excellent start to your journey of becoming a fitness expert.



Thrilled about the launch of this new venture, Nasir Shaikh, Group CEO, The Lexicon Group of Institutes, MultiFit & EduCrack says, "The Lexicon Group has always been at the forefront of venturing into businesses that strengthen the group's portfolio as well as those that help better the society. With this venture, we seek to assist enthusiastic individuals build a strong base for their journey in the fitness industry. We are confident that with our team of proficient experts as our guiding force this journey is going to be a successful one".

The pilot courses available for aspirants will be Lexicon Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), Functional Training Course. The institute also plans to introduce many other specializations in due course of time. The eligibility prerequisites for these courses require the applicant to have completed 10th-grade graduation. Once enrolled, the students will train for 8 weeks, with 150 hours of classroom training and practicals at the MultiFit exercise lab.

The Lexicon Certified Personal Trainer course, for instance, is designed for anyone who wishes to become a Personal Trainer and earn recognition in the industry as a fitness expert. It equips you with the most scientifically accurate and updated information delivered through face-to-face learning in a highly digitized environment. At the end of the course, you will receive a Certified Personal Trainer certificate from the Lexicon Academy for Personal and Fitness Training, along with CPR & AED certifications.

The fitness industry is ever-evolving and may present challenges to a beginner. With The Lexicon Academy for Personal & Fitness Training by your side, guiding you every step of the way, your journey is going to open doors to numerous fruitful opportunities for you.

