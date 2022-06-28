The Maestro felicitated at the Masterpiece, Phoenix Kessaku

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] June 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore's benchmark and final answer to the ultra-luxury residential destination, Phoenix Kessaku curated a day of celebration and experience in felicitating the Multi Grammy award winning music composer (2015-2022) and environmentalist Ricky Kej over a sumptuous brunch on June 26, 2022, at Kaze - the city's only sky club at Kessaku.

Phoenix Kessaku as an active advocate of sustainable lifestyle is honoured to felicitate Ricky Kej, known for his international collaborations in music, towards promoting and advocating environment and sustainability across the global platforms. The brunch was an intimate gathering to interact with the Maestro, about his incredible journey.

The musical afternoon was also complimented by a soulful country music performance by one of the prominent names in the country music scene of India, Sheridan Brass. He enthralled the guests with his soulful performance.

The event also showcased one of Bangalore's finest collections of vintage cars complimenting the story of Masterpiece, Phoenix Kessaku. The Hosts Sunaina Kohli (Head - Sales and Mktg, Phoenix Mills) and Mannik Nangia (GM Marketing, Phoenix Mills) ensured the guests were given a real delightful experience. The event was attended by Business Leaders, industrialists and HNI's from Bangalore with the presence of guests like Sachin Bansal, Chinu Kala, Arun and Babita, Nealesh Dalal, Manoviraj Khosla, Manjunath Hegde, Gurpreet Singh, Javed Mehmood, Mathew George, Ajith Narang, Prasad Bidappa to name a few. The Event was curated and executed by Rafi Pasha from Walking Angels and Ujjwal from O3 Events.

Our most exclusive residential offering, Kessaku - meaning 'a Masterpiece' in Japanese, offers a living experience that is unparalleled. Located in Bangalore's prestigious Malleshwaram-Rajajinagar neighborhood, the exclusive residential precinct is comprised of five thematic towers: Sora, Niwa, Mizu, Faia and Zefa, all inspired by the five natural elements. Each tower houses world-class residences that are carefully detailed and crafted to perfection.



Kessaku is designed to be your bungalow in the sky, every aspect of these bespoke residences has been meticulously planned - from the comfort of the homes to the multi-level security, from connectivity to convenience, landscapes to amenities, art to architecture and more. The living spaces within are meticulously detailed to flow seamlessly into each other, while also creating expansive individualized spaces to retire into. Moreover, we have worked with the best in the business to bring our grand vision to life, from architect to landscape designer, every partner has played a defining role in creating Kessaku.

Residents at Kessaku also have over 1 lakh sq. ft. of world-class amenities at their disposal, spread across 3 state-of-the-art clubhouses. Midori - The Garden Club is an idyllic place to spend a day in the sun with your family as it exemplifies the 'verandah' concept with laid-back elegance. Kaze - The Sky Club offers an unparalleled all-round view of the city, perfect for entertaining or unwinding. And the 50,000 sq. ft. Phoenix Club One is unarguably one of the city's best residential clubs with an array of activities and amenities for every member of the family. Kessaku is also one of the most-awarded luxury developments in the country

From incredible skyline views to lavish pools, mini-golf, snooker and other entertainment activities at the venue, the brunch transformed to be a memorable and a delightful experience for its guests. With vintage cars, experiential music, and a delightful and fulfilling brunch, it was truly an afternoon of masterpieces.

For more information, please visit www.kessaku.in.

