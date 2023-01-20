THE MILLENNIUM SCHOOL, GREATER NOIDA (W) & DA ONE SPORTS collaborate to provide futuristic and progressive Sports education to Students

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): The first time in Greater Noida, Da One Sports is joining hands with The Millennium School, Greater Noida (W) to start one of a kind sports training academy. The Millennium School, Greater Noida (W) is committed to nurturing the inherent potential of each child, by creating lifelong learners who will be the leaders of tomorrow. With parents as our partners, the school aspires to create global citizens who are innovative and have a strong sense of values.

Da One Sports will add a great boost to the sports culture in the school and The Millennium School, Greater Noida (W) leaves no stone unturned to make sports a celebrated culture in the city. Bringing Da One sports to Greater Noida, is another feather in the crown of The Millennium School. The first-of-its-kind school in India, founded on the philosophy that academics and sports can co-exist. The Millennium School is committed to developing 'Student Athletes' - helping girls and boys to enjoy their physical well-being and hound there in sports, which will enable them to achieve their academic and sports goals.

Speaking about the tie-up, we spoke to the Principal of the school, Dr Himani Tyagi & this is what she had to say about the school, the role of sports in Student's life & what made her to associate with Da One Sports.

"Too many students who have a real talent for sports have to give up their dreams due to academic pressure. As a result, the talent pool in India is limited to the highest level. It is encouraging to see the changes in the sports landscape in India and the guidance from the Ministry of Sports and various state departments in promoting sports. There is greater awareness, better investment in training, infrastructure and competitive opportunities for students through initiatives like #KheloIndia. The Millennium School, Greater Noida (W) is looking forward to a Fun filled and holistic learning environment by Da One Sports for our students for a better future."

When asked about how the Millennium School stands out from other schools, Tyagi said, "I think we stand out because we do not just talk about holistic education, we provide it. Our enrichment program is as robust as our academic program, be it sports, visual arts, performing arts. School strives to provide unique opportunities to ALL kids. For Pre-primary students, our unique activity rooms provide opportunities for language learning, cognitive development, socio-emotional and fine motor skills. Our facilities allow us to truly follow NEP that advocates experiential, interdisciplinary and holistic learning."

Explaining the school's sports infrastructure & its USPs, Tyagi commented,

"I take a lot of pride in our state-of-the-art infrastructure that allows kids to experience a variety of different sports and art forms. We offer more than 10 sports in the school - Boxing, Taekwondo, Skating, Cricket, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Squash, Chess, Badminton, Swimming & more. All sports are mandatory for all kids, & each student gets to play 4 to 5 different sports in an academic session. Through our sports program, we consciously try to hone skills like communication, collaboration, adaptability and resilience which are so required to nurture a wholesome individual."

"The Millennium School does not have Teachers but Facilitators, who are trained to translate the vision of the Institution into classroom practices through interactive and energized training and mentoring program. All our classrooms have smart boards and are connected to high-speed internet which ensures the latest educational technology is available to all our students."

"One of our flagship programs is a Talent development program that ensures that children gain proficiency in one sport and one art form by the time they reach grade 9." Tyagi added.



Highlighting the significance of good sports infrastructure and association with Da One Sports, Tyagi further said, "It is an absolute must for all schools. Sports can be integrated with academic subjects to make learning fun and experiential. Of course, it requires a lot of careful thought and planning. Da One Sports has added a lot of value to us. They have a very structured curriculum and assessment plan. During Covid imposed lockdown, children's growth and development had taken a hit. It is truly impressive how they have progressively brought children out of their shells. It gives me immense pleasure to see children enjoying sports wholeheartedly. Their coaches are well-trained and committed. They are also instrumental in identifying and honing talent at an early age."

Replying to a question on how well equipped an ideal school should be quality wise, she emphasized on the same saying, "We are the youngest nation in the world. Educators have this huge responsibility of nurturing the global workforce. It is important to send out kind compassionate and wholesome individuals into the world who can make this world a better place. With that in mind, schools must strive to expose students to a variety of learning opportunities in every domain - academic, socio-emotional, life skills and enrichment. Bringing different programs is not enough, implementation of the same in their true spirit must be ensured. Happy and well-trained faculty and staff are absolutely essential. Teacher happiness and training have to be the topmost priority."

Talking about the achievements of the school, she said, "Our school is ranked as the 5th best school in Greater Noida by Education World. Our students have in total 5 gold and 4 silver medals for school in the 8th district and 3rd National ranking roller skating championship. The School has amazing infrastructure and facilities for multiple sports like Football, Badminton, Basketball, Table Tennis, Karate, Roller Skating, Boxing and Swimming."

Discussing about the expectations of the school from Da One Sports curriculum, she went on to say. "We have lots of expectations from Da One Sports! Identifying the right talent at the nascent stage is one of them. We expect that with Da one's involvement, sports will become a way of life for all our students. With their structured curriculum and assessment, each one of our students must be proficient in at least two sports by the time they reach senior school."

