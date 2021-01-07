The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MINI India introduced a special edition of the MINI 3-Door Hatch, the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition in India. Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), only 15 units are available and can be booked exclusively on shop.mini.in.

In 1964, defying all odds, the classic Mini Cooper S clinched the first of three victories at the legendary Monte Carlo Rally. At the wheel was the then 30-year-old Northern Irish rally driver Patrick "Paddy" Hopkirk in the iconic No. 37 Red Mini Cooper S. A timeless tribute to the racing legend and his triumph of the Monte Carlo Rally, MINI brings back the iconic No. 37 to the starting line with the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition. With an exclusive design and equipment features to mark one of the most spectacular achievements in international motorsport history, the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a timeless tribute to the historic moment that defined MINI's racing legacy.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a reflection of MINI's challenger spirit and racing genes. It is a celebration of the ultimate MINI challenger moment - Paddy Hopkirk's first Monte Carlo Rally victory in the classic Mini Cooper S. The winning streak at the Monte Carlo Rally continues to inspire MINI fans all over the world to this day. We are delighted to start the New Year with the launch of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition, an icon of international motorsports history."

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 41,70,000*.

* Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local MINI Authorised Dealer.

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition.

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is a modern interpretation of the classic Red Mini Cooper S driven by Paddy Hopkirk at the Monte Carlo Rally. The limited-edition features a Chili Red exterior colour with Aspen White Roof, Black Mirror Caps, 16" Light Alloy Wheels Victory Spoke in Black and Exterior Elements in Piano Black (Bonnet Scoop, Door Handles, Fuel Filler Cap, Waistline Finisher, MINI Emblem Front & Rear, Kidney Grille Strut).

Features exclusive to the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition include the iconic No. 37 Sticker in white on both sides and No. 37 badging on Side Scuttles as well as the Keycap. The Paddy Hopkirk signature appears on the illuminated Door Sills, the C-pillars and on the Cockpit Facia along with a rear sticker in matt black. A single Bonnet Stripe in white with Paddy Hopkirk's signature and 33EJB badging of number plate further enhances the special edition's exclusivity. The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition also includes the Panorama Glass Roof, Comfort Access System, Rear View Camera, and John Cooper Works Sport Leather Steering Wheel.

At the heart of the MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is the adrenalin pumping MINI Cooper S 2-litre 4-cylinder Petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology. It mobilises a peak output of 192 hp/ 141 kW and a maximum torque of 280 Nm. The car sprints from 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds and the top speed is limited to 235 km/hr.



The 7-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission with double clutch and steering wheel paddles enables smooth gear shifts, optimised acoustic and vibration response and contributes to the sophisticated characteristics of the drive system.

The MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness or efficiency, according to preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, the SPORT mode is geared towards active driving fun while the GREEN mode supports fuel-efficient driving.

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition is stacked with a range of intuitive safety technologies. The standard safety equipment comprises of Front and Passenger Airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat Indicator.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes an auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, shift point display and electromechanical power steering. Another cool feature is the MINI Excitement Package, which comprises LED interior and ambient lighting as well as a projection of the MINI logo on the ground on the driver's side when the door is opened.

