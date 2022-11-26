The most beautiful places to travel in Europe

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/GPRC): Europe may seem to be out of your price range, but that doesn't mean you can't find ways to get there and visit its most gorgeous sites. Whether you want to go by car, bus, train, or plane, these are the most beautiful places in Europe that you need to see in your lifetime if you haven't seen them already.

Barcelona, Spain

A thriving metropolis filled with an infectious spirit and deep culture, Barcelona has a little bit of everything. Immerse yourself in the architectural beauty of Antoni Gaudi's Sagrada Familia or La Pedrera's ornate design. Visit Els Quatre Gats or Cafe de l'Academia for a glimpse into Catalan life and artistic expression. If you want to drive around Europe, start here.

Venice, Italy

Venice is a city located on the coast of the Adriatic Sea, and has always been an important trade centre. Originally called Venezia, Venice was founded by refugees from the mainland who sought refuge from invaders. The locals were skilled at trading and this helped them to develop their own unique identity. This led to Venice becoming one of the wealthiest cities in Italy during the mediaeval era with a population of around 100,000 people.

Paris, France



Paris is one of the most iconic cities on earth. From the Eiffel Tower, to Notre Dame, from the Louvre, to Sacre Coeur. Paris is a city where you can spend days and not see all that it has to offer. Paris oozes with romance, art, history and culture. It's a city where you can get lost in time and space as you wander through cobblestone streets or take a boat ride along the Seine River. In addition to the stunning architecture, there are some gorgeous gardens scattered around town. One of the evergreen favourites is Jardin du Luxembourg which offers some green respite from the hustle and bustle of life in this bustling metropolis.

Vienna, Austria

Vienna, the capital of Austria, is a popular tourist destination for many reasons. It has a rich history, plenty of world-class museums, and is also famous for its coffee culture. Vienna's coffee houses were established back in the 16th century and still thrive today. One must visit one of these cafes to get a sense of what Vienna was like during the Hapsburg Empire. Other notable attractions include Schonbrunn Palace, the Opera House, Karlskirche Church, The Rathaus City Hall, and The Belvedere Palace (the summer residence of the Hapsburgs). The Ringstrasse is an impressive boulevard that connects many important sights such as St. Stephen's Cathedral or Hofburg Palace. Along this street are other important landmarks such as Ruprechtskirche Church or Spittelberg Square.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh is a vibrant city with a rich history that dates back to the 18th century. The city is famous for its architecture and culture, as well as being ranked as one of the most liveable cities in the world.

Edinburgh has plenty of sights for travellers, from scenic views and picturesque parks, to historic and cultural attractions. One of the most popular sites is Edinburgh Castle which has been home to Scottish kings and queens.

