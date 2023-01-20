The most distinguished scientist of the year has been awarded to R Vishnu Prassad at Indian Achievers Award 2022

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): R Vishnu Prassad was awarded "The most distinguished scientist of the year 2022" at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi by Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting.

R Vishnu Prassad, a scientist with 69 patents has been honored with the Indian Achievers Award as the most distinguished scientist of the year by Anurag Thakur, Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. of India. The award, which recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions in various fields, including culture, science, sports, and innovation, was presented to Vishnu during a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on January 17th, 2023.

The event was attended by a number of notable figures, including Justice K. G. Balakrishnan, a former Chief Justice of India, and Justice Gyan Sudha Misra, a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India.



The Indian Achievers Award is India's most prestigious award and a prestigious recognition that is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to society in a variety of fields. Vishnu, who has been working tirelessly on sustainability, smart cities and is on a mission towards clean India on solid waste management and treatment of large water bodies, was selected by a jury headed by Justice Gyan Sudha Misra.

Vishnu was humbled by the award and said, "It is an honor to be recognized among such a distinguished group of individuals who have made outstanding contributions to our society. I believe that our ancestors has given us the clean environment with clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and it is also our responsibility to pass on a sustainable future for our future generations. I would like to thank the jury for this recognition and all the people who have supported me in my journey".

Some of his fellow awardees were Param Vir Chakra Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, Indian field hockey player late Major Dhyan Chand, film actress Shruti Haasan, Padma Shri Alok Mehta, Indian professional boxer Vijendar Singh, Indian Olympic athlete & Padma Shri Sudha Singh, national paralympic coach Satyanarayana, IPS Yashasvi Yadav, Chairman & MD of T-Series Bhushan Kumar and The Kashmir Files Actor Darshan Kumar.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

