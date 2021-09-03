Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Platinum engagement rings became very popular beginning in the late 1940's with celebrities and royalty choosing the rare metal to openly display their relationship status.

Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, and Audrey Hepburn's dazzling platinum engagement rings are still as memorable nowadays as they were years ago. Many of today's most famous celebrities continue to opt for platinum engagement rings, including Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Miranda Kerr, Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Natalie Portman, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, Mila Kunis, Brie Larson, and Sarah Hyland.



Why is platinum still so popular for engagement rings?

Platinum is a rare, naturally white metal that requires no additional plating, unlike white gold. It's also hypoallergenic, and one of the strongest natural materials on the planet, so it can withstand every day wear with ease and still last for years to come.

Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewellery, highlights some of the most iconic platinum engagement rings of modern times for your consideration in upcoming posts. More platinum jewellery styles and information can be found @platinumdaysoflove (IG).

Beyonce has been wearing this emerald-cut design by Lorraine Schwartz for over a decade. This reportedly flawless center diamond is 24-carats and features a split shank band, all set in platinum.

Jennifer Lopez's platinum engagement ring from on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck back in the "Bennifer" days features a 6.1-carat radiant-cut fancy intense pink diamond with two trapezoid white diamond sides stones set in platinum from Harry Winston.





Miranda Kerr's timeless platinum ring features a brilliant solitaire diamond flanked by tapered baguettes.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

