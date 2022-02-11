The Music Video of "Ek Shaam" by KingAP, Harshita Baranwal & Traxeon is out now! Check it Out!!

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI/ATK): Love is in the air with our latest music video, "Ek Shaam". A standout love song from the album "2K16" by KingAP & Traxeon is streaming worldwide.

Check out its music video, released on 11th Feb 2022 on GrooveNexus Records.

This song is all about love and the tickling feeling we get when meeting our lover. With its excellent direction and cinematography, you can clearly picture yourself with your lover after watching the whole video.

Topped off by KingAP & Harshita Baranwal's lovely vocals with a perfect climax, this music video will stick in your head; it's just so irresistible. Already celebrating the success of "Insane" with over 1Million views in just a week, "Ek Shaam is like icing on the cake for the listeners. This song is a definition of love. Don't hesitate to convey your emotions on this Valentine's Day with the beautiful lyrics of "Ek Shaam." The lovely tunes and music by Traxeon will ignite a feeling of love in the audience's hearts. So, are you ready for the most unapologetically romantic music video this year?



Talking about the album of this music video, Arpit Verma aka KingAP is a 21-year-old lyricist, singer, and rapper from Lucknow. His debut album '2K16', released under GrooveNexus Records, has eight songs. The album portrays an incomplete love story of a boy and a girl. Each of the songs from "2k16" is like each romance, is beautiful in its own way. So, whether love sounds to you like a guitar solo, powerful grand piano, or grooving bass line, one of these tunes will surely make your heart pound.

"Video of another beautiful track from the album 2K16 is going to win your heart. KingAP and Traxeon have done some wonderful work together in the recent past. This duet is beautifully sung by Harshita Baranwal and KingAP and has been penned down by extremely talented Abhimanyu and KingAP himself. Melodious music by Traxeon will leave you listening to "Ek Shaam" on the loop. At GrooveNexus, we give you the direction that you have been wanting to follow your passion of becoming a star. It is the perfect platform for the new and upcoming artists to showcase your talent says DJ Himanshu Mishra, founder of GrooveNexus".

The artists have done a great job in the whole music video. Abhimanyu and KingAP have written down the beautiful lyrics of this song. Speaking about the artists, KingAP is a lyricist, singer, and rapper from Lucknow.

He was inspired by many Indian rappers and thought to step into the music industry. Rohan Shukla, aka Traxeon, is an Indian DJ, Music Producer, Singer, and Songwriter. King AP met Traxeon in 2019, and they made some original tracks and rap covers. Harshita Baranwal is a well-known vocalist and video content creator from Lakhimpur, UP. She has always been inclined towards music and started learning Indian Classical music while in school.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

