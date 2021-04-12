Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI/PNN): Business Mint's Nationwide Awards is back with another series of the award named Nationwide Awards Under 50 Business & Corporate Leaders - 2021.

Established in 2018, the Business Mint's Nationwide Award recognizes the role of the result and goal-oriented organization that has been instrumental in the advancement of design by applying the best standards as a matter of practice and strategy.

A business leader is liable for ensuring that employees are motivated by and focused on the success of the organization, which also includes raising and maintaining morale by ensuring that every employee understands the vital role they play in the business and that they are focused on their commitment. Motivation is a slightly different concept from the spirit in that it is more related to a monetary reward such as salary, commission, or bonuses. However, the leader is also accountable for making and carrying out such plans.

To honour those result-oriented business leaders, Business Mint issued a list of individuals, companies, agencies, nonprofits, and government organizations whose groups and missions brought home a success here: https://nationwideawards.org/award.

The Business leader is accountable for building up the foundation of an organizational culture which causes employees to feel part of collective identity under a leader they respect and trust. The Nationwide Awards Under 50 Business & Corporate Leaders - 2021 was an enormous achievement.

More than 1650 nominations came from different industry areas, such as Real Estate, Education, Healthcare, Marketing, Software, Aviation, Media, etc. After selecting the most creative and bright-minded business and corporate leaders, there were 40 winners under several unique classifications.

Business Mint's Nationwide Awards pioneered the business leadership awards to recognize pioneers who make and support innovative practices, grow best practices and carve out incredible organizations in the worldwide economy. And for years, they celebrated the most elevated achievers in the world's most powerful business markets with series of awards, such as:

* Nationwide Awards Under 30 Rising Entrepreneurs

* Nationwide Awards Under 30 Inspiring Entrepreneurs

* Nationwide Awards 40 Under 40 Promising Entrepreneurs

* Nationwide Awards Under 30 Emerging Industry Experts

* Nationwide Awards 40 Under 40 Industry Experts

* Nationwide Women Excellence Awards 2021

* And many more

List of "Nationwide Awards Under 50 Business Leaders - 2021" winners:

* BHARAT GOEL - CEO, CONQUERENT Control Systems Pvt Ltd - Electrical Substation Equipments Category

* EKTA SHARMA - CEO & FOUNDER, UFZ UNIFABZ PVT LTD & INDIA-TUTORS - Education Category

* Deepal Mistry - Founder, Qromos Solutions & Managing Partner, HP Infinex - Pharmaceutical Marketing Category

* Ranjan Das - MD, Apppl Combine & Founder, BuyingEngine - 360 Degrees Marketing & Game Changer - E-commerce

* Nandita - Founder & CEO, Zaivic Tech Wellness Solutions - Tech wellness Category

* Soorraj VS - CEO, Benow - Cashless Technologies India - Digital Payments Category

* Abhishek Singh - Executive Director, RoutetoMarket Media India Pvt Ltd - 360 Degree Business Solutions Category

* Dr.Marium Rumana Sinha Sehgal - Founder, Serendipity - Social Entrepreneurship Category

* Prof (Dr.) Bikash Sharma - President & Founder Trustee, International Academic and Management Association (IAMA) - Education & Management Category

* Hemant Dahiya - Managing Director, SALT Experiences and Management Pvt Ltd - Experiential Marketing Category

* Kushagra Nagrath - Partner, The Amazin Graze - Innovative Home Delivery Concept Category

* Tamanna Singh - MD, Uberlux India & Founder, House of wellness - Investor & Wellness Category

8 Swapnil Raste - Founder - Third Bell Entertainment - Event Management Category

* Santosh K Sharma - Founder - Book My Jet & Co-founder & CEO - Foresee Aviation - Private Jet & Helicopter Charter Services Category

* Praggatti Rao - Founder Director & Principal consultant, Educoncepts India Initiatives - Education Category



* Vikram Mehra - Director, Empros logistics Pvt ltd - Global Logistics Category

* Colonel Rohit Dev - COO - Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd (PRESPL) - Renewable Energy Category

* Chetna Sabharwal - Director, SkillsReform Pvt Ltd - Skills Augmentation Category

* Dr Ambrish.P.Vijayakar - Managing Director, Predictive Homoeopathy Pvt ltd - Homoeopathy Category

* Rohit Seth - Partner, Seth Trading Company - Fragrance Industry Category

* Rohit Gajanan Agarwal - Partner, Hotel Five Elements- Pristine Hospitality - Hospitality Category

* Rahul Ghatalia - Founder & CEO, Mediaworks | Co-Founder & CTO, Awarathon Awareness Initiatives Pvt. Ltd - Technology Category ( AI )

* Ratul Lahiri - Founder & CEO, PurpleRibbon Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. - Oncology Homecare & Chemo Day-Care Category

List of "Nationwide Awards Under 50 Corporate Leaders - 2021" winners:

* Sujit Sarangi - General Manager, DS Confectionery Products Limited - Most Influential Professional in FMCG Category

* SANDESH ANKUSH SAWANT - AGM- ERP IT, House of Hiranandani - Innovative Solutions for Real Estate Category

* Girish P Joshi - General Manager - India & South Asia, Medline - Healthcare Category

* SHREYAS RAJAN - Head of Marketing - Asia Pacific, Affinity Answers - Marketing & Consulting Category

* Ritu Dhawan - IT HEAD - Manufacturing Enterprise Category

* Gaurav Soi - Head-Growth, Social Beat - Marketing & Advertising Category

* YOGESH DADKE - APAC IT LEADER, ADIENT - Automotive Seating Category

* Prof (Dr) Alok Satsangi - Principal & Dean, NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur, West Bengal - Education Category

* Gayathri Ramakrishnan - Head - Digital Marketing, Flatworld Solutions - Marketing Strategy Category

* Sanjeev Mathur - Regional Quality Manager, Nokia Networks - Quality Management (Telecommunications) Category

* Raj Sharma - Director, The Priority Group - Healthcare Business Management Category

* Amar Kulkarni - Vice President - Sales & Marketing, PolyWorks India - CADCAM Software Category

* Shobhit Gupta - AVP-International Business, Ameyo - Customer Engagement Solution Category

* Hassan Sayeed - Sr Manager, The Nutrition Care - NUTRITION Category

* Sanjay Bhattacharjee - Director, Learning & Talent Development - Indotronix International Corporation - Talent Management & Leadership Development Category

* Pranati Raheja - Director HR Services & Head Career Coach, Qkaise Consultants LLP - HR Consulting Category

* Pankaj Vats - Co-Founder & Chief Advisor, Inspire Global Resource Management Services Pvt Ltd - Business Consulting Category

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder Business Mint says, I want to congratulate all the well-deserving winners of Nationwide Awards Under 50 Business & Corporate Leaders - 2021 on behalf of Business Mint. A business leader needs to always be on their toes and alarm to ensure that the association has a vision and remains on track towards the achievement of that vision.

If every organization has a business leader like all of you, there isn't anything to stop you all from achieving success. It is truly admirable to see all of you go beyond what is needed. And give the best conditions to work smoothly. As I would see it, a business leader is an individual who is overseeing every day, aware of potential issues when others are working in the details they are always guiding the organization in the right way. I wish you all the luck with your next adventure!

Business Mint is the one-stop destination to serve organizations and entrepreneurs for their professional advancement through research and recognition approaches. Business Mint is a platform for associations and business people where individuals get acknowledgement for their diligent effort. Their good try to perceive the incredible business thoughts, adventures, and great individuals behind them that get it going at any expense.

