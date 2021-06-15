The new app brings hope to 70,000 cancer patients seeking reliable information to navigate their treatment journey

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI/PNN): Cancer patients in India now have access to CURIA, a first-of-its-kind app developed by Swiss company OncoCoin AG, the most decentralized and equitable ecosystem of cancer information. CURIA, with a global community of over 150,000, empowers patients with individualised information on treatments, clinical trials and experts. It provides them with the much-needed support to navigate the tough decisions throughout their treatment journey.

According to a report by WHO, 1 in every 10 Indians will develop cancer in their lifetime.[1]There were as many as 1.16 million new cancer cases and 784,800 cancer deaths in 2018 alone. High mortality, combined with over 500 types of cancers, has generated a need for highly relevant information more than ever before.

CURIA empowers patients and their families with individualized information about approved therapies, clinical trials, and medical experts. Built over the OncoCoin platform, CURIA offers services such as tailored information, second opinion, and the opportunity to participate in research programmes. The timely availability of this information at patient's fingertips helps them navigate through tough decisions throughout their treatment journey.

Speaking of this, Amit Ananpara, Innoplexus India Co-MD, said "Globally, 70% of cancer patients feel they do not get the information they need to make informed decisions.[1] Specifically in India, limited knowledge of ongoing clinical trials leaves a gap in research involvement, stifling new insights. CURIA has successfully bridged such gaps in Europe. We look forward to helping cancer patients in India in their journey to cure."





The tailored options in the app seek to answer three main questions which are often at the forefront of patients' minds when they are diagnosed with cancer: 'What are the treatment options available to me', 'What clinical trials could I participate in', and 'Who are the experts for my cancer type'. CURIA serves as a basis for patients to understand those options for their treatment journey, and to have more engaged discussions with their doctors about what's right for them.

Adding further, Gunjan Bhardwaj, Founder & CEO, Innoplexus, said, "Cancer is one of the most common non-communicable diseases in India today. What exacerbates the situation further is the fact that there is a clear lack of information on the condition. We aim to bridge this gap through CURIA and enable individuals with this condition to connect with other cancer patients and share information."

CURIA's popular feature "Cancer Twin", addresses patients' need to connect with someone who really understands what they're going through. The algorithm matches patients with the most similar other cancer profiles. They can share experiences through a private chat, anonymously. All conversations are encrypted through blockchain, bringing in the highest level of security to protect patient's vital health information.

CURIA's India launch follows successful launches in Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and France. It is available on Android and iOS platforms.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

