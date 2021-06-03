The new avtar of digital Hanuman - brings Sanjeevni to Life!

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI/SRV Media): Hanuman has a "No refusal policy", a Bihar based start-up offering digital aggregator of healthcare services since June 2020, was pioneered by four visionaries to challenge and streamline most devastating, neglected, high population in rural areas due to lack of awareness and unorganized healthcare sector in India.

Health Accessible in Need and Utility for MANkind is Hanuman - Brings Sanjeevni to life" is the New Era Digital Emergency Healthcare service pioneered in Patna, Bihar expanded their ambulance services to Delhi - NCR, Mumbai & Jharkhand by calling on our toll-free number 1800-88-915-88 or through Hanuman app. Hanuman is supported by ACT Grant with 150 Oxygen concentrators which is offered to our customers across Bihar on a highly subsidised per day rental mode.

Dr Niraj Jha, CEO & Founder of Hanuman, is a Healthcare professional with a decade of experience inspired with a vision to a world class healthcare delivery system which is empathetic at the same time accessible, affordable and yet best in class. At the inception of Hanuman the roadmap was very well defined however pandemic created an opportunity to redesign this aggregator service and diversify as a last mile delivery solution in a short span of time into home nursing, home ECG, home medicine delivery, home diagnostics, hospitalization and cremation(if needed). In 2nd wave 2021 Hanuman served more than 7000+ customers across Bihar who called for help in emergency with a local tag line widespread as "Hanuman Hai Na!"

"Adversity breeds creativity, don't run away from it, face it & fight it is imbibed by our core team for firefighting situation. Santosh Kumar from Bakhtiyarpur, Bihar joined last year, Deepak Jha joined recently from Malaysia whereas our 4th founder is based out of Karnataka. These are pillars of Hanuman who bring their core competencies and expertise to create this digital platform" - says Dr Niraj Jha.

Across Bihar the bandwidth to serve customers located in 38 districts is possible with an aggregation of more than 350 ambulances accessible a click away. Apparently Hanuman is receiving good traction across Bihar and now serves for ambulances across Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Jharkhand. The ambulance services available are BLS, ALS and Mortuary vans.

To serve all diagnostic services and sample collection, Hanuman app is easily accessible in play store, it offers one clickdoor step bookingunder partnership with labs of national repute. Hanuman offers 24 x7 home nursing for Covid, Non Covid and any other critical home care patients with an aim to provide one-off transactional healthcare services like Insulin administration, ECG check-up, fetal Doppler, and eye check-up at home which prevents visit to the doctor.

"During Covid Phase 2, we have served our customers with home paramedics on a larger scale with home ECG and home diagnostics" - said Deepak Jha. "Unlike fixed cab charges, Ambulance charges for patients are based on the situation and time, which tantamount to extortion practices from the needy patients. Addressing such unprofessional practices and maintaining uniform pricing was our biggest challenge," adds the co-founder. "With a base price of 700 rupees for BLS within ten kms which increased to fifteen rupees per kms and a base price of 3000 rupees for ALS with emergency services with an increase in fifty rupees per kms, Hanuman's charges are lesser than the regular ambulance charges," explains Niraj.



All the members of the team were enthusiastic and determined to help, each query raised in the call center was immediately sent to the respective team. Co-founder Santosh Singh says that the biggest problem was due to oxygen and by 20 April in 5 days it lead us to sheer depression and helplessness.

Every call that came to us were weeping, screaming and pleading for help. Large number of people seeked help for hospitals with huge scarcity of oxygen, medicines, hospital beds, ambulances and testing equipment surfaced which was witnessed by everyone. In such adversity and disappointment bad news poured in from everywhere.

Hanuman is one of the organization who worked as Sanjeevni for people as the name suggest for the last one year. This Bihari start-up was established during Covid in 2020 serving Bihar, Mumbai and Jharkhand. Last month, when the aggression of Corona reached its peak, team Hanuman heard the plea for all help under the no refusal policy and with his limited strength, they were busy in fulfilling the needs of all.

With the increasing number of patients, there was lack of oxygen in the hospitals and they extracted oxygen from ambulances served by the vendors which adversely affected in an increased fare and invariably the price of O2 cylinders increased from 30k to 60k.

Hanuman Ambulance Service resolved the problem and thus many social institutions came forward to help Hanuman, a Patna based start-up like Karekeba Ventures, Sapna Foundation, and Mithila Angel Network crowd funding to buy 40 O2 cylinders.

Meanwhile, many people showed their wisdom and courage and with the best possible effort, they continued as warrior to fight against the pandemic and simultaneously helped thousands of people. Some made food for people by making bread bank, with plasma using many social media channels with informative share on WhatsApp group.

This revolutionary digital transformation in healthcare will serve to save million lives across Pan India, we are seeking opportunities to collaborate with business partners from other states of India and expand at a larger scale with no refusal policy.

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

