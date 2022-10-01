The new Rubaru Mr India 2022 title holders to get elected on October 5 in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): The new winners of India's biggest and most prestigious pageant for men, the Rubaru Mr India pageant, will get elected on October 5 in Chennai. For the very first time in its history, the city of Chennai will welcome 36 of the most handsome and talented men from different parts of the nation for the glitziest evening in the pageant industry. The 36 charming gentlemen will compete at the biggest stage in male pageantry for the eminent title of Mr India 2022. The national finals of the competition will be hosted by Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira and will take place at the Hotel Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.

Before heading to the national finals, the 36 candidates will participate in a series of photo shoots and preliminary events. They will get judged on several parameters, including confidence, personality, communication skills, fitness, presentation skills and many more. Along with that, they will also take part in social campaign activities before the final show. The candidates who would perform consistently well during all the segments of the event will get felicitated during the final show along with the election of the new Mr. India titleholders.

For this extravagant event, the Rubaru Mr India organization, the parent company of the Mr. India competition, has joined hands with some of the finest brands in the industry as its sponsors and associates. The Adityaram Group (led by Adityaram) will be the title sponsor for the event, and Jineshwar Infra Pvt Ltd (represented by Pramod Chordia and Manisha Chordia) will be the associate partner for the competition. Social Edge and SNT Travels (led by Capt. Sachit Sahoonja) will be the event and marketing partner and travel partner for the event, respectively. Healthcare logistics firm Shanthinath Healthcare will be the wellness and healthcare partner for the competition, and Anlon Skin and Aesthetics (by Dr. Nisha R) will be the skincare partner for the competition. Naturals will be hair and makeover partners, and Blackberrys will be the formal wear partner for the event. Men's styling and grooming brand Gatsby will be the styling partner for the competition, and Studio 24 will be the Wardrobe partner. Jaipurya Events will be the event partner for the contest, with Fe as the sportswear partner. Dr Vivek's MS Ram's Dentistry will be the smile care partner, and Maison Runway by Daisy Martin will be the associate sponsor for this prestigious event. Thomas Earnshaw and Zimson Watches will be gift partners for the competition. For this special occasion, the Rubaru Mr India organization has joined hands with Chennai-based NGO, Sahodaran to support the LGBTQ+ community, and it will be the NGO Partner for the event.



The candidates will be seen walking down the runway in exquisite creations by famous designer Vishal Thawani during the Ethnic Wear segment of the competition. The event will be covered by the world's biggest and foremost international pageant media house - Missosology. Aaj Tak will be the editorial partner for the contest, and the leading media house in the South, Galatta, will be the online media partner of the competition. One of the finest designers in the pageant industry, Julius Pegarro Jaguio's exclusive creations will be seen on the ramp as, for the very first time in history, the Pegarro Swim brand will be introduced in India during the Rubaru Mr. India competition. Ace fashion Photographer, Amit Khanna will reprise his role as the event's official photographer and Karun Raman will return to the show as the show director. The event will also be graced by ace designer Rohit Verma and will be staged in association with the HSBC Bank. Blanckanvas by Parimal Mehhta will be the event's Talent and Knowledge partner, and the Pre-Owned luxury car brand Boom Cars will be the driving partner for the competition. Chennai-based Seven Sins will be the Lounge partner for the competition, and Showreel will be the video editing partner for the event. Along with that, GautamFaldu will be the event's associate lensman and multimedia developer.

India's first all-male pageants magazine, Imagecity, will be the magazine partner for the event and will cover the entire competition. Four Mr. India winners, Tseteej Shiwakoty, Paras Arora, Songashim Rungsung and Shouryaditya Singh, will return to the Rubaru Mr India competition as the trainers and groomers for this year's candidates. They will be joined by Dr Rita Gangwani as the grooming expert for the competition.

After all the preliminary activities, the candidates will move to the final stage, where special award winners will get felicitated along with the election of the new Mr India. This October 5, the nation will get to know the name of the most handsome man in India. It will be exciting to see who will walk away with the title of Rubaru Mr India 2022.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

