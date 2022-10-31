The new sound of Punjabi Pop: Talwiinder

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): San Francisco-based artist, Talwiinder is one of the most talked about names in the underground, Punjabi/indie music circuit.

Known for his trippy, electro-pop sound, the multi-talented singer, song-writer & producer creates authentic, original music that transports one into another universe.

His latest track, 'Someone Like Me' released today in association with Sony Music. The powerful beats, poetic lyrics, and Talwiinder's mesmerizing vocals make Someone Like Me the perfect club banger, an experience unlike any other.



The international music video, directed by Nav Dhiman, is a showcase of unforgettable visuals inspired by dark, Egyptian themes. Sung and composed by Talwiinder, produced by NDS, penned by Rippy Grewal and Talwiinder himself, the track is sure to makes everyone groove and add to the vibe of any party.

In an age where everyone is vying for fame and recognition, the enigmatic Punjabi pop star refrains from revealing his identity and is often styled with a mask or face-paint. Someone Like Me follows a string of popular tracks such as Gallan 4, Gaah and Dhundhala amongst others. Talwiinder has attracted a fast-growing loyal tribe of music lovers, which include the likes of Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, as he is setting up to bring a great renaissance in the industry.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Talwiinder said, "I love creating something very different that surprises my fans and the listeners. My approach towards music is blending Punjabi lyrics that keep me rooted in my culture, with contemporary trance beats. I am excited to launch Someone Like Me in association with Sony Music as it gives me a platform to reach a wider audience. I hope listeners all around the world will vibe with this track and show it all their love."

Listen to 'Someone Like Me', by Talwiinder here: https://smi.lnk.to/SomeoneLikeMe

