New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/PNN): With the first, second and now speculations of the third wave of the pandemic hitting on our doors, the businesses have no option but to function digitally for survival.

And the most important aspect of a strong digital presence is CONTENT.

Content has always been the KING, and under no circumstances, it is going to pass on the rule to any other technique. Content marketing strategies have been evolving with time and change is the law of nature. It is always the survival of the fittest and if you want to survive, you need to keep updating and evolving.

"The building, its infrastructure, and design might keep changing; however, the base remains the same. Similarly, the way how content is being used may keep evolving, however, the importance of content remain constant," says Prakash Mishra, Founder, and CEO of Drive Digital and DigiHunts Academy. The term "New Wave" may seem daunting, not particularly in this case. With "New normal" establishing our daily routines, Prakash Mishra gives insights about the next wave of content marketing strategy 2021.

Why You Need a New Content Marketing Strategy

The next wave of content marketing strategy is all about creating an agile strategy. Your strategy should be able to make smart and fast moves, produce a high level of content, publish it when, where, and how it is required. The post-pandemic marketing period focuses on the change in consumer behaviour. The rule - "Be where your customer is" has mended a little. The new rule is - "Be where your customer is and give what they need."

Google Certified Market Researcher and Digital Marketing strategist, Prakash Mishra, talks about why you need a new content marketing strategy in 2021.

1. Build Communities:



With the focus on personalised marketing in the post-pandemic era, building a community with the help of your content is going to take your business to next level. Even with limited resources, building content communities can help expand your reach.

2. Live Webinars and Videos:

With events taking the virtual form, the best way to share your content and create brand awareness is going live on social media channels, sharing videos, and organising live webinars. It is a good way of educating the audience about your company, share emotional experiences with them, hear their needs and build a personalised relation with your audience.

3. Improve Content Experience:

Just like the user experience on the website, it is important to provide a good content experience as well. Imagine what impact it will leave on the audience if the moment they land on your blog page and they are hit by pop-ups, ads and they leave. The point here is, the user experience with the content is as important as how the content is interacting with the audience.

4. Use AI-Powered Content:

The rise of AI content has been in the talks for quite some time now. Content strategists are using AI-based tools like Contentyze, API GPT-3 to create powerful and optimized content. These tools analyse the data, create captions and summaries, and also write up full content. AI-powered content is the next big thing and you should start planning from now to reap its benefits in the future.

Include these trends in your content marketing strategy for 2021 to stay a step ahead of your competitors and be the fittest to survive in the already saturated world," says Prakash Mishra.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

