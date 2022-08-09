The Olive Cafe & Bar, the white-walled wonderland, opens in the city beautiful

Chandigarh [India], August 9 (ANI/GPRC): The Olive Cafe & Bar with a laid back, friendly vibe and where good food, laughter, culture and conversations come together in a delightful melting pot, has opened its doors in Chandigarh's Sector 26.

Olive Cafe & Bar (OCB) held a special preview event for the media, where it was also announced that OCB will start serving food aficionados from the evening of Aug 7.

A gourmet cafe menu by chef Jyotika Malik and; freshly brewed coffee, bespoke drinks, hand-crafted cocktails and a robust wine list by lead mixologist Harish Chhimwal are some of its everyday elements. Come here for a leisurely lunch in the sun-dappled courtyard, a romantic dinner for two with live grills under the stars, or a raucous evening with friends at the bar.

Food and drink are at the core of Chandigarh. With two bars and one giant kitchen, Olive's feast-friendly! The signature Teq-tonics (move over G&Ts), Sorbet Gin-Tos and delicious Med-meets-European-and-the- world menu are a must try.

We love the love affair Chandigarh has with the outdoors, and we share it too! One can settle down for the day in the sunshiny, white-walled, open-to-the-sky courtyard. The signature Olive whites and blues are all in place and pull one into a mirage of being by the Mediterranean Sea. The natural light in the day and dreamy candle-lit mood at night; the coziness of soft arm chairs, the white pebbled courtyard, lush greenery and bougainvillea blooms, make Olive a warm, inviting and toasty space which instantly puts one at ease. Little coastal details are layered in every step of the way by Design director Sabina Singh & architect Vivek Popli

The music is great. Tune in to a curated playlist of all-time-favorite jazz, classics as well as groovy retro tracks that set the vibe of a great night.

The Olive Cafe & Bar carries forward Founder AD Singh's and Olive Group's passion and commitment towards food that is of consistently great quality and high standards. Olive follows a vision of balancing the cuisine between on-trend techniques and classic, unforgettable taste.



Says AD Singh, Founder & MD of The Olive Group of restaurants, "Olive is a way of life and an experience where we bring together good food, delicious & fresh cocktails, warmth, fun and hospitality as it should be. Now, we are really looking forward to bringing the trademark Olive experience to the sophisticated diners of Chandigarh. We are absolutely delighted to partner with Vishal Anand and Sampat Singh and thankful for their support."

"Olive is one of the most iconic restaurants India has seen. It has been on top of the charts for the last 20 years. Most importantly, it is a brand we grew up with and was always on our calendar during our visit to Delhi, Mumbai and more recently Goa. Hence, this partnership was only waiting to happen. We believe Chandigarh has an amazing audience for gourmet food and Olive will add to its flavors. What Chandigarh deserves is a quality restaurant with a vibe that does justice to its greens, taste buds and culture." say Vishal Anand & Sampat Singh.

See you at the Olive Cafe & Bar! It's time to party!

