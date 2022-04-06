The Open Group INITIATE Work Group virtual event bringing the academia and industry together

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology consortium is hosting a virtual event "Creating Next-Generation Architects: A Roadmap to Fruition" on April 9, 2022.

On February 16, 2022, The Open Group announced the India Academic Initiative in Architecture (INITIATE) program. The INITIATE Work Group has been established to drive the program with the active support of the member community. The Work Group will focus on integrating Enterprise Architecture as a subject into the academia, and enabling institutions to design, develop, and deliver courses on EA based on the TOGAF® Standard and other standards of The Open Group at the graduate and post-graduate levels.

In this event, the INITIATE Work Group will bring together the experience, journey, and practices of thought leaders and experts from Industry, Government, and Academia in building the next generation of architects and how academic institutions can adopt and develop a sustainable program in architecture based on industry practices and standards.

The Open Group India on this occasion invites Enterprise Architects, thought leaders, faculty members, and students from academic institutions of India to be part of the virtual event. The event is open to any professional engaged with academia, and any academic leader wanting to be at the forefront of integrating Enterprise Architecture in the broader context of digital transformation into the academic curriculum. This will cover the entire spectrum of business architects, data architects, technology architects, IT architects, solution architects, platform architects, digital architects, security architects, and transformation architects.

The event will begin with an inspirational keynote address by Santosh Prasad, Partner & Service Line Leader, Hybrid Cloud Transformation Services Client Innovation Centre, IBM Consulting, IBM India and will bring into the conversation the voices of - proven technology leaders and renowned faculty members from organizations like Wipro Technologies, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Tata Consultancy Services and reputed Indian Management schools like the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon & SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai, and International universities like Pennsylvania State University (US), University of Jyvaskyla, (Finland) into the conversation. The event aims to act as a bridge between the industry and academia, and set the tone to establish a platform for working collaboratively.



"In conceiving this program, our mission is to enable the development of the next generation of Enterprise Architects who have the skills and knowledge to lead critical digital transformation and innovation activities," states Dr Pallab Saha, General Manager, The Open Group, India. "The unique and distinctive characteristics are in its foundational pillars, the 6Cs - curriculum, career, credentials, contemporary, collaborate, and community. Collectively, the 6Cs capture the essence of what this is all about and work in tandem to create a virtuous and symbiotic ecosystem. We are confident that INITIATE will play a critical role in raising the standards of architecture practice and profession in India, propelling our journey towards a digital economy."



Key Speakers at the event include:

-Dr. Pallab Saha, General Manager, The Open Group, India

-Santosh Prasad, Partner & Service Line Leader, Hybrid Cloud Transformation Services Client Innovation Centre, IBM Consulting, IBM India

-Sridhar PV, Chief Enterprise Architect, Head - Architecture Council, Wipro Technologies

-Dr Aditi Divatia, Associate Professor, Information Management, S.P Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai



-Anurag Seth, Vice President and Head of Talent Transformation, Wipro Technologies

-Sandeep Deb, Chief Technology Officer, Larsen & Toubro Infotech

-Shashi Bhusan, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Business & Technology Services, Tata Consultancy Services

-Minakshi Kargeti, Member Relations and Program Manager, The Open Group, India

-Dr Brian H Cameron, Associate Dean for Professional Graduate Programs and Clinical Professor of Information Systems, Smeal College of Business, Pennsylvania State University

-Dr Arunabha Mukhopadhyay, Dean (Programme) and Professor of Information Technology & Systems Area, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow)

-Dr Anjali Kaushik, DEAN-Strategic Initiatives and Professor, Information Management, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon

-Dr Pramod Damle, Former Distinguished Fellow IDRBT- RBI's Institute of R & D in Banking Technology, Former Professor &HoD, YASHADA - Government of Maharashtra apex academy for Class-I Officers, Former Professor &HoD, Consulting - Symbiosis' B-school for Telecom Management

-Dr Mirja Pulkkinen, Senior Researcher and Lecturer, University of Jyvaskyla, Finland



Agenda and registration details can be found here https://events.opengroup.org/website/36684/

The event will start at 11 AM IST and finish at 2 PM IST.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

