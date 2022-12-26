The Option Box achieves 40,000 downloads in 4 months

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI/SRV): Smart Practice trading platform The Option Box has witnessed exponential growth in the last 4 months. With more than 4,000 daily traders on the app, The Option Box has been downloaded by over 40,000 users. With a strong social media presence and user-friendly interface, The Option Box has managed to become a household name.

The striking feature which helps not only the beginners but also the pro's is the data and algorithms given which helps to make the wise decision related to trades. In order to help people become seasoned trader and investor, they offer a comprehensive platform that allows us to trade stocks and options in real-time and provides access to insightful analytical tools and post-trade analysis. This app provide you with proper analytics such as total traded days, average profit, best gain, worst loss etc as it only guides you to analyse your performance and make you aware about your growth.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand's vision, the founders said, "The app has been designed by a group of techies who aim to make every Indian aware about the possibilities of earnings through share market. Usually it has been seen that people are scared of share market, they feel that they will end up losing their money and that's somehow isn't really wrong too because with half-cooked knowledge if you enter any field the chances of failure are higher and thus, the loss and fear of losing money also takes places, looking at this scenario this app is an education platform which helps you attain practical knowledge through trading in the actual market with the practise money given in the app."



The founders use the quote "Practise makes the man perfect" as they firmly believe that the platform has unlimited options to practise your skills every day. This is an education platform and the idea is to not make money but to make people more equipped with the possibilities of the share market. The platform is for everyone and doesn't judge the user on basis of their education, profession, gender, age etc because it has been developed in the easiest manner so that whosoever comes to the website or app can easily understand the world of trade.

"If you have ever heard the name of Option Chain and Option strategies then you must have heard the remarks that "understanding options is too tough" but not on our platform where we have the defined option chain where you can trade and learn to trade your favourite option from the chain and earn profits. We also bring you Chrono trading based on different tried and tested strategies so that you learn and grow in a 360-degree format not leaving even a single stone unturned." added the founders.

The Option Box has over 500 stocks listed on NSE and making right decision and finding the best stock is tough but TOB has made it easy for users to just go click on stock categories and pick a stock that suits them.

