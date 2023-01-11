The Palace by Omaxe wins Multi Dwelling Residence Award by ICI (Lucknow) Ultratech Awards

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omaxe Ltd., one of India's leading real estate companies continues to make its mighty presence felt through industry accolades. In a recently held, Annual Endowment Awards by ICI (Lucknow) Ultratech Awards for outstanding concrete structure awards year 2022, The Palace by Omaxe won the Multi Dwelling Residence award.

Mukesh Kumar, President & Business Head, Lucknow, Omaxe Ltd. said, "We are honoured to be facilitated by ICI (Lucknow) Ultratech Awards. The recognition reflects the company's endeavours in creating landmark projects. The Palace Lucknow is a thoughtfully designed project capturing the essence of urban living with the royal touch. This award is a great encouragement for everyone in the team and the organization's persistent efforts in continuing to create such developments. In Lucknow, we are focused on developing projects across the residential, commercial, and retail segments. The Lucknow market is flourishing with healthy demand and we are confident in capturing the larger market share with our robust portfolio across segments and further expansion plans."

The Palace by Omaxe in Lucknow is an exemplary combination of opulent lifestyle and class. The maharaja essence in the design and architecture of the project gives it a quintessential spirit of the heritage of Lucknow. The mesmerizing interior gives urban living a royal touch through a classical essence. Lucknow's housing segment is witnessing a significant transformation, owing to the growing demand for luxury-driven modern living spaces. Looking at the trend and the evolving preferences, Omaxe has launched properties boasted with modern-day amenities across integrated townships to themed villas and tech-enabled smart luxury housing.



Strategically located in Gomti Nagar Extension, Amar Shaheed Path, Lucknow, The Palace is very well accessible via other parts of the city. It is also close to Hazratganj and the airport, making the lives of the residents full of comfort and convenience.

ICI awards recognize outstanding design and concrete structures and honour them for their significant contribution to the growth of the concrete construction sector. It is a most coveted award amongst the industry players honouring exceptionally well-designed projects from the real estate sector.

Harsh Jauhari, Senior Vice President and Head, Omaxe Lucknow, and Dhirendra Pratap Singh, General Manager Liaisoning, Omaxe Lucknow received the award.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

