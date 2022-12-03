The Panjab University Chandigarh Alumni Association (PUCAA) felicitates its Notable Alumni Lord Rami Ranger

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Panjab University Chandigarh Alumni Association (PUCAA) today felicitated luminary alumnus, Lord Rami Ranger, in a prestigious ceremony held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Lord Rami Ranger is the Member of the House of Lords, UK. The stellar event, which was graced by various distinguished personalities, was presided over by Rajiv Pratap Rudy, eminent former Union Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, two-time Haryana Chief minister, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Member of Parliament, Vineet Nanda, Chairman, Regional Urban Infra Committee at FICCI and Director of Sales and Marketing, Krisumi Corporation and Maninder Bains, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, were notable dignitaries present on the occasion. The event witnessed active participation from Ravinder Singh Sheoran, President - PUCAA, Surender Deswal, Vice President - PUCAA, Parull Mahaajan, Secretary - PUCAA, Sukhjit Singh Dhiman, Secretary - Government College Alumni Association and Jagseer Mann, Vice President - Government College Alumni Association.

Welcoming the guests, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Member of Parliament, said, "Standing here today, I can proudly say that Panjab University is the melting pot of leaders and reformers, of innovators and visionaries. Lord Rami Ranger is a living testimony to this. As we honour Lord Ranger today, we beam with pride at all that he has achieved and given back to our nation. It is role models like him, who are a lighthouse for future generations. As a renowned alumnus of Panjab University, Lord Ranger has made our alma mater proud. He is truly a shining beacon."

Lord Rami Ranger is a role model for the younger generations to emulate. Addressing the audience and narrating his story, Lord Ranger said, "My life's journey proves that one does not need a rich father, an elite education, or the old schoolboy network to hitch his wagon to success. What one needs is self-respect, ethics, commitment, vision, and empathy."

Vineet Nanda said, "Panjab University has a long legacy of shaping and supporting the greatest minds in India. Prominent alumni have become thought leaders and pioneers of change. Today, PUCCA is proud to welcome and honour its very own Lord Rami Ranger. As a multi-award-winning businessman, social reformer and philanthropist, Lord Rami Ranger is a name well-known across the world. He has worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. The Panjab University Chandigarh Alumni Association is proud to bestow our greatest felicitations to Lord Ranger as he continues to inspire future generations. His autobiography FROM NOTHING TO EVRYTHING is an incredibly strong and inspiring tale of success."

In his address, Maninder Bains said, "The Panjab University has produced leaders in every field of human endeavour. I am delighted to welcome Lord Rami Ranger. His life has been an extraordinary struggle against adversity and the misfortunes brought upon unsuspecting millions by the partition of this subcontinent. There are several stories of Indians moving abroad to study and thereafter, achieving a coveted place on the global map, but perhaps none so remarkable as that of Rami Ranger. Today, he is one of the most successful Indian-origin entrepreneurs, honoured by the royal family and several organisations for services to British business, and a prominent figure in Britain's Indian and Asian communities."



An ecstatic Vikramjit Singh Sahney said, "The word alumni evokes nostalgia. Our institution has blessed us in many ways. What we are today is only because of our university! Through this platform, we must think of ways in which we can give back to the institution and to society as well."

Bhupinder Singh Hooda added, "This is my extended family and I am always there to support members of PUCCA. Feel free to reach out to me for any support or guidance. We are proud of Lord Ranger and we look forward to further cementing Indo-British ties with his initiatives."

Following a rousing round of applause from the attendees, the Panjab University Chandigarh Alumni Association honoured its alumnus, Lord Rami Ranger and thanked him for his diligent efforts in bringing about a positive change in Indo-UK relations. Concluding an evening graced by a plethora of esteemed luminaries, Maninder Bains, took the audience through Lord Ranger's life, bringing the PUCAA event to a splendid close, followed by another resounding round of applause from all gathered at the Constitution Club of India.

Sukhjit Singh Dhiman, in his vote of thanks stated, "Lord Rami Ranger has done us proud by joining us here today. What we need to do is to take our institution forward and contribute in every which way to the further development of our Alma Mater."

The Panjab University (PU), which is one of the oldest universities in India, i.e., established in 1882 (initiated in Lahore is what is now Pakistan and now functioning from Chandigarh in India), has a long tradition of pursuing excellence in teaching and research in all spheres. In independent India, Panjab University, with its campus at Chandigarh, has nearly three hundred affiliated colleges in both Punjab state and Chandigarh U.T. and has served various societal needs with distinction. The glorious traditions of the university, established more than 140 years ago, of glorious service to the nation since inception, are a source of inspiration for the present generation. By virtue of its history, legacy, achievements and philosophy, Panjab University has a national character and it enjoys an international stature of producing excellent alumni for the country and for the globe.

