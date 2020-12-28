The Pavillion Mall brings biggest Christmas Candyland to Pune this festive season

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/Mediawire): There is no denying that Candy and Celebrations go hand-in-hand and Christmas is no exception. Candy plays an essential role in the festive weeks between Thanksgiving and the New Year. Candy canes, chocolate Santa's, ribbon candy, all signify winter celebrations and add a sweet touch to holiday parties. This festive season, The Pavillion Mall is leaving no-stone unturned to shower a candylicious experience for its patrons in Pune. For the first-time ever, The Pavillion mall is will be bringing the biggest Christmas Candyland to the city.

For the first-time ever, the entire mall will be filled with Christmas Candyland decor with a huge 20-ft candy tree with a little gingerbread man and yummilicious candies spread all around it and 8-ft gingerbread house with multiple candies around it.

Adding sweet to the occasion, a 5-ft 2D gingerbread man with base will be standing tall for selfie lovers. The entire mall will be filled with colourful and Christmassy hanging including 2D wreath, cut-out joy, 2D gingerbread man. All the major key touch-point at The Pavillion with a photo station for everyone to capture the best festive memories with their loved ones. - Inspiring customers to bring in the joy to the New Year.



Speaking on the first-time ever Candyland Experience in the city, Kinjal Radia, Centre Director, The Pavillion said, "We are very excited to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the city of Pune. We at The Pavillion have always believed in creating a memorable experience which lasts for a lifetime. For the first-time-ever, we are turning the mall into a Christmas Candyland to give a world-class experience to our visitors this festive season. The decor has been curated in a way to leave all our visitors ecstatic. Beyond simply eating and enjoying, candy is used in countless recipes and crafts during the Christmas season, whether it's in a recipe for a cookie exchange or to keep the kids busy decorating a gingerbread house. We have curated a decor which will not only be the place to be for kids but for all age groups."

The Pavillion is also gearing up for their 'Shop & Win' campaign which is focused to give an instant gratification to it valuable shoppers. Patrons shopping for Rs. 7,500 get assured cash-back of 500 & for 15,000 or more will get a chance to grab an Amazon Fire Stick on a weekly basis and take home the biggest bumper prize of the season- AN YEAR OF FREE SHOPPING at The Pavillion mall.

For this festive season, Pavillion mall is also back with its 'Flat 50% Sale' until 27th December. During this period, there will be a plethora of offers on over 100 brands. Some of the participating brands include Lifestyle, Home Centre, Forever 21, Hi design, Kiko, Clarks among others.

The Pavillion Mall will be following the industry-best practices to ensure Safety and Hygiene is Maintained at the mall premises. Keeping in mind the safety of the patrons when they are at the mall, they have joined hands with Bureau Veritas to ensure industry-best practices have been implemented. In the New Normal, we will ensure that all our patrons, retailers, and staff are welcomed to the premises of the malls which is abiding by all safety and sanitization measures which have been advised by the local authorities.

