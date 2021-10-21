The Postcard Hotel wins multiple honours at World Travel Awards

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Undeviatingly inspiring new standards in experiential luxury, The Postcard Hotel once again walks away with multiple honours at The World Travel Awards and The World Spa Awards, 2021.

The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, Gujarat has been voted as 'Asia's Leading Wildlife Resort' and 'India's Leading Wildlife Resort', The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu, Bhutan as 'Asia's Leading Luxury Boutique Hotel' and 'Bhutan's Leading Boutique Hotel', The Postcard Cuelim, South Goa as 'India's Leading Boutique Hotel' and 'Goa's Leading Boutique Hotel', and The Postcard Velha, Old Goa as 'India's Best Wellness Retreat'. Despite the trying year for the hospitality industry, the brand has continued to weigh heavy amongst the top luxury hotels in Asia.

"We launched The Postcard Hotel with the vision that the future of luxury hospitality was in small experiential hotels with very high levels of personalised service. Ever since the inception of our brand, we have increasingly seen people adopt this way of travel, even more so after the pandemic," says Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Postcard Hotel.

High levels of consistent service standards, the intimate nature of the hotels and loyalty of their guests is what led the company to a spectacular performance and phenomenal growth even in the year of COVID-19. Revenue in the COVID year grew by 51% and guests continued to rate it amongst the highest on both TripAdvisor and also World Travel Awards.

The Postcard Hotel handpicks their destinations to unravel unique, authentic experiences to their guests. The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, in the land of the Asiatic lion is spread in over 16 acres of kesar mango orchards. Falling close to a lion reserve, this wildlife resort offers the exclusive experience of being secluded in the wild. Paying homage to the destination and its surroundings, the hotel is also an inlet into the inspiring and unexplored region of Saurashtra.



The Postcard Cuelim is a 350-year-old restored estate located in South Goa. This six room hotel overlooking 3500 acres of lush green paddy fields seamlessly blends in with Goa's rich culture, coastal landscape and tropical radiance. The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu is nestled in a forest on the outskirts of Bhutan's capital city. With 15 suites and a minimum room size of 995 square feet, the hotel offers a spectacular view of the Thimphu valley and surrounding forests.

The Postcard Hotel is committed to spreading their presence while opening a new luxury hotel every three months and has the most robust development pipelines in the luxury hotel space globally. The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, Goa and The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, Karnataka will be opening next amongst their planned openings.

Launching this December, The Postcard Hideaway, Netravali, Goa comes with 20 rooms spread across 20 acres, enveloped by the forest. This all new hotel is said to offer restorative seclusion in an unseen ecosystem of Goa. Far from the crowded tourist attractions of Goa, yet not too away from untouched beaches, this immersive experience in Netravali would be perfect for the ones looking for some quiet and solitude, and an all new way to holiday in Goa.

Kapil Chopra along with a team of luxury hoteliers founded The Postcard Hotel on a mission to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. Launched in December 2018, The Postcard Hotel is a bold and ambitious brand committed to creating new rules and setting new standards in experiential luxury.

It launched in Goa and successfully operates 3 resorts in the destination - The Postcard Moira, The Postcard Velha and The Postcard Cuelim. In the beginning of 2020, the brand marked its international presence in Bhutan and Sri Lanka- The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu and The Postcard Galle respectively.

In May 2021, the brand launched its first wildlife resort, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. The brand is resolute in its dedication to crafting stunningly designed hotels, preserving local authenticity from design to cuisine, all the while offering impeccable service in 50 intimate hotels in 5 years.

