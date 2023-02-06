The Postcard welcomes guests to enjoy seaside seclusion with their new resort right on the Arabian Sea

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Set to redefine luxury in the hospitality landscape, The Postcard Hotel has announced the opening of its first hotel on the beach, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea. Intimate, unique, and luxurious, the boutique hotel is perfectly positioned just off the scenic Maravanthe coast and in close proximity to the temple city of Udupi in coastal Karnataka.

The Postcard on the Arabian Sea is now welcoming guests to a world where the pristine deep blue ocean is the backdrop for a profoundly personalised refuge. The all-new beach front resort is framed in aquamarine splendour and features nine spacious rooms all with unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea.

"The Postcard is deeply committed to unveiling beautiful holiday destinations across India and providing the ultimate luxury experience to our guests. At our newest hotel, The Postcard on the Arabian Sea, guests will feel connected to the ocean, the richness of the destination, and of course to one another," says Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Postcard Hotel. "The resort instantly immerses you in the wonders of being in such secluded proximity to the ocean. Of course, our commitment to celebrating this remarkable region is reflected in our cuisine philosophy as well as our experiential offerings," adds Chopra. "There's so much to do in this idyllic destination - or not to do if that is one's preference."



Each Postcard is carefully designed, unveiling new luxury and transformative experiences for today's traveller. For those wanting to indulge in coastal Karnataka's wealth of immersions, a getaway here offers plenty of opportunities for adventure and discovery - from water-bound escapades and underwater odysseys, to cultural explorations through magnificent temples, and even guided sanctuary visits.

"The natural setting of the space was our key source of inspiration when we conceptualised The Postcard on the Arabian Sea with Akshat Bhatt, principal architect at Architecture Discipline - a multi award-winning architect and architecture practice," says Kapil. "The spacious indoor and outdoor areas, inviting the surrounding sights and sounds, organically set the stage - offering guests the flexibility for their own self-discovery."

Offering unparalleled experiential luxury to discerning guests, The Postcard Hotel was recently voted as 'Asia's Leading Boutique Hotel Brand' amongst other noteworthy honours at World Travel Awards 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Owing to the brand's consistency in delivering world-class service and experience to guests, The Postcard Hotel also got recognised by Booking.com for achieving the highest brand score for a luxury hotel brand globally, in Traveller Review Awards 2022.

Kapil Chopra along with a team of luxury hoteliers, Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal and Raman Bansal, founded The Postcard Hotel on a mission to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. Launched in December 2018, The Postcard Hotel is a bold and ambitious brand committed to creating new rules and setting new standards in experiential luxury. It launched in Goa and successfully operates 4 resorts in the destination - The Postcard Moira, The Postcard Velha, The Postcard Cuelim and The Postcard Hideaway Netravali. In the beginning of 2020, the brand marked its international presence in Bhutan and Sri Lanka- The Postcard Dewa, Thimphu and The Postcard Galle respectively. In 2021, the brand launched its first wildlife resort and its first art hotel, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and The Postcard Mandalay Hall, Kochi respectively. The brand is resolute in its dedication to crafting stunningly designed hotels, preserving local authenticity from experiences to cuisine, all the while offering impeccable service in their intimate hotels.

