The poster of Hindi feature film, Laxmi Chauhan The Power of Woman, launched by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in Lucknow

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/PNN): Bollywood Hindi film "Laxmi Chauhan the Power of Woman" being made under the banner of Viraat Film Production Lucknow, Honorable Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh launched the poster of this film Beti - This film related to Save Beti, Women of Uttar Pradesh It is a biography of the life of police officer Laxmi Chauhan. The director of this film is Lakhan Chowdhary and producer Monika Sharma is a film maker as well as a businessman.

Star Cast - Laxmi Singh Chauhan, Gaurav Kumar, Madhuri Singh

Action director Shahbaz Ali.Digital partner Bollytimes.

The film stars Inspector Laxmi Chauhan herself as the lead actress and Gaurav Kumar as Akram Khan as the main villain. Director Lakhan Chowdhary said that this film is based on women empowerment, this film will be inspirational for girls, this film will be shown in many districts of Uttar Pradesh, most of the actors will promote Uttar Pradesh Film City. Say heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Chowdhary ji told that this film will be released in theaters all over Charat.

Actor Gaurav Kumar, who has made his acting debut with many big movies, is playing the role of the main villain in "Laxmi Chauhan". Let us tell you that Gaurav Kumar has already won the hearts of people with his innovativeness in many blockbuster movies like "Rae Bareilly", "Shootout Etawah Safari", "Sitapur City of Ganster". With his early movie Rae Bareli, he soon grabbed headlines and a lot of love from people. In his upcoming film "Laxmi Chauhan", Akram Khan will try his hand as a villain in a different character, which Gaurav Kumar hopes will attract people and his fans. Will be able to strengthen his place in hearts. Actor Gaurav Kumar has completed his acting education from Bharatendu Natya Akademi, Lucknow.

Virat Film Production Lakhan Chowdhary is in film industry from last 10 years. Lakhan Chowdhary has directed music albums, short films, raid films, ad films and Bollywood films. Lakhan Chowdhary's dream project is making DSP biographical film Laxmi Chauhan The Power of Women in which well-known actors from Mumbai and many from Uttar Pradesh have been roped in to act in the film. The film will be launched in all theaters in India.

Lakshmi Chauhan, considered to be the firebrand woman officer of Uttar Pradesh Police, initially killed all the big miscreants and after the encounter, arrested a large number of miscreants and put them behind bars. All kinds of allegations were also leveled against her, due to which the flamboyant woman officer had to stay behind the jail. Now a film is also being made on him.

The journey from childhood till now will be seen on the screen. Lakshmi Chauhan says that now she has agreed to make a biographical film on him. He says that in this film his journey from childhood till now will be shown in detail. That is, those who experienced ups and downs from behind the scenes, can now be seen on screen, as well as this film will prove to be inspirational for women as well. In this film, along with the artists of Mumbai, the artists of Uttar Pradesh will also play an important role and its shooting will start soon.

Mainly Tarun, Veer Vikram Mukesh Singh Chauhan MLC Surendra Chaudhary MLC Nirmala Paswan were present in the film promotion program.

