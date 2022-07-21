The poster of Hindi feature film Rae Bareli was launched by the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Brijesh Pathak in Lucknow

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/TPT): Vineet Yadav, a well-known actor across the state of Uttar Pradesh, is all set for the release of his upcoming movie- Rae Bareli. The movie is directed by notable Bollywood director Abhishek Chadha and is being produced by Vineet Yadav under the banner of G Media and Film Production. Rae Bareli is an action-thriller that has an ensemble cast including names like Vineet Yadav, Gaurav Kumar, Anil Rastogi, Deepu Shrivastava, Jitendra Dwivedi, Mahima Gupta, Ishmat Mujeeb, Varun Joshi, Ajhar Mirja, Dinesh Shrivastava, Krishna Shrivastava and Jabbar Akram.

The film is shot across various locations in the state of Uttar Pradesh and the team has recently finished principal photography. The team of Rae Bareli, for ensuring a wider release, is in talks with the distributors and Media Partner bollytimes exhibitors and as per them, they will soon announce an official release date. Mishra assisted the former in successfully expanding his grip over the city of Rae Bareli. Shankar had a fallout with Karan due to the intervention of the latter's father. The story revolves around these 3 characters and has a lot of twists and turns. The producer of the movie, Vineet Yadav, will also be scon alongside Gaurav Kumar in the movie. This is not the first project of the producer turned actor Vineet Yadav as previously, he has also produced the movie Shootout Etawah Safari alongside having worked extensively in a plethora of serials and albums.



Expressing his excitement for the release of his upcoming movie- Rae Bareli, popular actor Gaurav Kumar, stated "It is indeed a great moment for me as my upcoming movie is up for release. I am feeling happy but a little nervous too as I am eagerly waiting for the audience's reaction. I would sincerely like to thank my entire team with whom I had a great learning experience while filming for Rae Bareli. I would also like to sincerely express my gratitude towards my director and producer who believed in my acting skills and gave me this great opportunity. To all my fans, I would like to request you people to go to your nearby theatres and watch this action-packed drama and keep supporting me."

Gaurav Kumar, the leading actor of this soon-to-be-releasing movie has completed his education from the renowned Bhartendu Natya Academy located in Lucknow. Previously, the young actor has also proven his acting skills in films like Shootout Etawah Safari, Sitapur: City of Gangster, Jhumki, and Rasook. The Director of Photography (DoP) is Azahruddin Shaikh and the writer is Inayat Ali and the music is given by Nehal Sharma.

