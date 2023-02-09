The power couple in digital transformation and their tale of shared success

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/PNN): Everyone dreams of working hard and achieving success in life, but when the journey to success is shared with someone who shares your vision, not only does the expedition become interesting, but the results are also much more exciting and rewarding.

Gaurav Sengupta and Sahebkour Kung-Sengupta are perfect examples of such a couple who, as husband and wife and co-founders of Blueflame Labs, are not just working together but bringing out-of-the-box transformative experiences for businesses.

They have become a power couple, working together to sprout business transformation through technological consultation, development, and best practices in the domain. However, this journey has taken a lot of hard work, effort, and constant determination.

Before the company started, Gaurav was adamant about moving abroad to pursue his career, but it was Sahebkour who pushed him to focus on his entrepreneurial skills and start a company that would not just focus on making their company successful but also replicates the same for other people's businesses.

"I always believed unwavering determination is the real key to success. It is that and the power of multitasking skills embedded in every woman that prompted me to push Gaurav to realise his potential as well as polish mine" - Sahebkour (Co-founder, Blueflame Labs).

This led to Blueflame Labs emerging as the mutual vision of the couple, where both of them inculcated their strengths and talents to ensure they carved a niche for themselves in the industry.

Through the use of different technological tools in Blueflame Labs, Gaurav, and Sahebkour are providing businesses with multiple avenues that can foster transformation. This has made them facilitators for not only SMEs but also large-scale companies.

The aim is to give back to society in whatever way possible by making the digital transformation process easier and achievable for businesses. Consequently, the team at Blueflame is not just restricted to selling their resources but is also involved in actively marketing their extensive industry experience, streamlined processes, and exponential services.



If Gaurav is the brain of the company, Sahebkour is the soul. While the former handles everything related to technology, the latter takes care of the other essential matters related to marketing, recruiting, and financing.

They also give back to society by creating job opportunities for individuals and aim to create a legacy for the next generation to adopt and continue.

Together they have built a great empire where they are helping businesses transform by leveraging technological tools such as Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle NetSuite, and more.

In the words of Gaurav Sengupta, "Leveraging the right tech remains critical to survival in this fast-moving market where technologies evolve quickly and at scale."

The couple understands the importance of digital transformation. Together, they have paved a simpler way to achieve success for businesses by providing masterful consulting, growth, and best practices expertise that helps drive real change in the business.

Digital transformation will add USD 100 trillion to the world economy by 2025, and through Blueflame Labs, they want to actively contribute to it by enabling easy transformation for businesses.

Today, Gaurav and Sahebkour are a living embodiment of how working together and dreaming together not only helps you achieve your goals but also enables you to aid others in achieving their objectives.

Blueflame Labs is now a notable name that drives business transformation and proves that to change your life, all you need is focus, determination, and a little courage, and it will lead you to breakthroughs that you once only dreamt of.




